M42, Zayed Authority for People of Determination, NMC Healthcare partner to advance genetic testing for children

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- M42, Zayed Authority for People of Determination and NMC Healthcare signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore genetic testing and research for children supported by Mowj Early Intervention Centre. The collaboration aims to improve understanding of neurodevelopmental disorders and developmental delays and inform more personalised clinical care and early intervention.

Under the MoU, M42 will conduct genetic testing and contribute to research, including sample collection, laboratory analysis and sharing results with partners under agreed governance and privacy frameworks. M42 will also participate in research into genetic factors associated with neurodevelopmental conditions.

NMC Healthcare will manage informed consent, genetic counselling and communication of results, and support clinical care planning with specialist teams. Zayed Authority for People of Determination will provide strategic oversight, beneficiary support and coordination with relevant authorities to ensure the initiative meets families’ needs and applicable regulatory requirements.

The partners will also explore future precision medicine applications. Together, the three organisations aim to connect genomic science with early intervention and rehabilitation services, supporting children and families through more informed, individualised care.

Abdulla Abdulalee Al Humaidan, Acting Director-General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, said, “Harnessing genetic science to better understand neurodevelopmental disorders and developmental delays presents significant opportunities to advance medical knowledge, support clinical decision-making and inform appropriate interventions tailored to each child’s needs.”

Dr. David Kavanagh, General Manager of Omics at Integrated Health Solutions, M42, said, “This initiative brings together M42, Zayed Authority for People of Determination and NMC Healthcare to make advanced genomic science accessible to families seeking answers about their children’s health conditions. Through genetic testing, M42 aims to identify the underlying factors contributing to these conditions, enabling a deeper understanding and supporting the development of personalised healthcare informed by scientific evidence.”

Frank DeLisi, Senior Vice President of Operations at NMC Healthcare in Abu Dhabi, said, “Through our collaboration with M42 and Zayed Authority for People of Determination, we are opening new opportunities to advance clinical innovation, participate in genetic research and contribute to the development of precision medicine applications.”

The agreement builds on M42’s previous collaboration with the Zayed Authority through the Emirati Genome Programme for People of Determination and their families, extending the potential application of genomic insights to early intervention services within approved medical and regulatory frameworks.

M42, a global health leader powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics, will apply genomic testing and research to improve understanding of neurodevelopmental disorders and developmental delays and inform more personalised clinical care and early intervention.