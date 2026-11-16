Space42 begins production of ThurayaTwo satellite smartphone

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Space42, the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company, today announced the start of production of ThurayaTwo, its next-generation satellite data smartphone, with the brotherly Republic of Korea’s Asia Pacific Satellite Inc. (APSI).

ThurayaTwo will combine connectivity through Space42’s geostationary satellite network, offering satellite data speeds of up to 120kbps, with access to terrestrial 4G and 5G services. It is designed to support individuals and organisations where terrestrial mobile infrastructure is unreliable, through data services and voice calls enabled by smartphone applications.

Planned for UAE market entry in Q4 2027, it aims to expand satellite connectivity services and provide integrated connectivity solutions for individuals and organisations, particularly in remote areas and environments requiring reliable connectivity.

Ali Al Hashmi, CEO of Space Services at Space42, said, “ThurayaTwo advances our efforts to integrate satellite connectivity seamlessly within everyday communications. By combining satellite data with 4G and 5G services in a single device, while offering the fastest data speeds within the product category, we aim to help people and organisations stay connected. It translates our Non-Terrestrial Network strategy into an accessible product for people and enterprises, while delivering on our ambition to make connectivity a human right.”

Dr. Sunghee Lee, CEO of APSI, said, “This contract is significant as it builds on our long-standing expertise in satellite communications terminals and our experience in developing and mass-producing Thuraya One to advance the next-generation product. Based on both commercial and government-grade models, we will continue expanding our presence in the global mission-critical communications market, where reliable connectivity and robust security are essential.”

ThurayaTwo will be available in two variants. The commercial version aims to enable businesses, field teams, and individual users to access multimedia communication channels through satellite data in remote areas. Its dual-SIM configuration is designed to allow users to switch between satellite and cellular services from a single device.

The government version will serve teams that handle sensitive information or operate in high-stakes conditions. Its specifications feature safeguards to detect physical tampering, verify the phone’s integrity at startup, and protect its applications and data from unauthorised access.

Both versions are expected to include a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, a 50MP rear camera with 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP front camera; motion, navigation, proximity, and biometric sensors; a removable battery with a capacity of at least 4,500 mAh; and IP67-rated resistance to dust and water.

ThurayaTwo extends Thuraya One’s legacy, which combines an Android smartphone with satellite calling and messaging. The new model will deliver the fastest throughput among GEO satellite handsets, broadening connectivity services available via a Thuraya smartphone.

APSI’s relationship with Thuraya began in 2003 with an agreement to develop and manufacture satellite mobile devices. The company has since supported several generations of Thuraya terminals, including Thuraya One.

ThurayaTwo will expand the portfolio enabled by Thuraya-4, one of the largest and most advanced mobile communications satellites in orbit. Thuraya-4 provides secure connectivity across more than 160 countries in Europe, Africa, Central Asia, and the Middle East.