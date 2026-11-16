Sheikh Khalifa Medical City successfully performs paediatric ECMO transfer

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), part of SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, has successfully carried out a paediatric Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) transfer.

The patient, a two-year-old boy, was safely transported from SEHA’s Tawam Hospital to SKMC while remaining on ECMO support, following its initiation in Tawam Hospital’s emergency department due to refractory status asthmaticus, a life-threatening and severe asthma exacerbation.

ECMO is a highly specialised life-support technique used in cases of severe cardiac or respiratory failure when conventional therapies are insufficient. Paediatric ECMO transfers are technically demanding, requiring advanced technical expertise, meticulous planning and multidisciplinary coordination.

The patient presented in a peri-arrest condition, near cardiac arrest. Given the child’s critical instability, the specialised ECMO team from SEHA’s SKMC was urgently mobilised to SEHA’s Tawam Hospital, where ECMO support was initiated in the emergency department.

Following stabilisation, the patient was safely transported from SEHA’s Tawam Hospital to SKMC while remaining on ECMO support. Under the care of SEHA’s SKMC’s paediatric critical care team, the child made a full recovery. He was successfully weaned off ECMO, extubated, and later discharged in stable condition.

Dr. Musaab Al Ramsi, Consultant and Chair of Critical Care at SEHA’s SKMC, said, “This case reflects the importance of rapid clinical decision-making and coordinated specialist response in managing life-threatening paediatric emergencies. The ability to initiate ECMO support on-site and safely transfer the patient underscores the readiness and expertise of our multidisciplinary teams.”

Through continued investment in specialised training and technologies, SEHA’s SKMC remains focused on enhancing critical care services and expanding access to specialised, life-saving interventions.