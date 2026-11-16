Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship arrives at Al Arish with over 4,300 tonnes of aid for Gaza

AL ARISH, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship has arrived at Al Arish Port in the Arab Republic of Egypt, carrying more than 4,300 tonnes of humanitarian aid for the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. The shipment is part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, launched under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The ship was received at Al Arish Port by Sheikha Mozah bint Marwan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Sheikh Maktoum bin Marwan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum and Sheikh Khalifa bin Hasher bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, alongside participants in the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Development Programme.

The ship’s cargo includes various humanitarian and relief supplies, alongside four sewage tankers and four waste collection trucks aimed at supporting essential services in the Gaza Strip and improving health and environmental conditions.

The ship is the 14th dispatched from the UAE under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, out of 26 ships carrying Emirati humanitarian aid.

The total amount of UAE humanitarian aid provided to the Gaza Strip has exceeded 135,000 tonnes, delivered by air, land and sea.