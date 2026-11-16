UAE achieves IAEA’s Broader Conclusion for fourth consecutive year

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has achieved the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Broader Conclusion for the fourth consecutive year. The Broader Conclusion confirms that all declared nuclear material remains in peaceful use.

This represents the highest level of assurance provided by the IAEA under its Safeguards system and reflects the UAE’s continued commitment to transparency, international cooperation, and nuclear non-proliferation.

The conclusion was published by the IAEA in its 2025 Safeguards Implementation Report following the Agency’s evaluation of Safeguards implementation in the UAE. The assessment is based on information submitted by the UAE under its Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement and Additional Protocol, as well as the IAEA’s independent verification activities, including reports, inspections, and analysis.

Hamad Al Kaabi, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), said, “Achieving the IAEA’s Broader Conclusion for the fourth consecutive year reflects the UAE’s unwavering commitment to the highest standards of nuclear transparency, Safeguards, and non-proliferation. It demonstrates the strength of the UAE’s regulatory framework, the close cooperation between national stakeholders and the IAEA, and our continued dedication to ensuring that all nuclear and related activities remain exclusively for peaceful purposes.”

The Broader Conclusion enables the IAEA to apply Integrated Safeguards in the UAE, optimising verification activities while maintaining the highest level of confidence that all nuclear material remains in peaceful use. This approach strengthens the efficiency of safeguards implementation while reflecting the international community’s confidence in the UAE’s peaceful nuclear programme.

Throughout 2025, the UAE continued its commitment to strengthening the global Safeguards regime, and to support the IAEA through the UAE’s Safeguards Support Programme. The Programme provides technical expertise, knowledge, and resources to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of international Safeguards implementation. The UAE also continued contributing to international capacity-building initiatives aimed at supporting newcomer nuclear countries in developing robust safeguards systems.

The UAE remains committed to fulfilling its international obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and to working closely with the IAEA and international partners to strengthen the global nuclear non-proliferation regime, while supporting the safe, secure, and peaceful use of nuclear science and technology for sustainable development.