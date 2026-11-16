ADJD highlights legislative, regulatory developments for virtual assets

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Participants at an Abu Dhabi Judicial Department forum, titled “Legislative and Judicial Frameworks for Virtual Assets and Illicit Acts Related to Their Mining”, discussed the latest legal and regulatory updates in the sector.

The event addressed methods for tackling associated crimes, as well as the pivotal role played by law enforcement agencies and the judiciary in light of national legislation and international practices.

Organised by the Department through the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy, the forum brought together an elite group of judges, legal experts, and specialists from the UAE, alongside various Arab and foreign countries. Attendees explored legislative advancements in regulating virtual assets, the legal nature of cryptocurrencies, and criminal justice approaches to mining offences. They also examined how comparative jurisdictions can help develop legal and judicial mechanisms to counter these practices.

Furthermore, presentations delivered during the forum addressed the legal frameworks governing virtual assets, including provisions regulating their ownership and possession. The sessions covered judicial attachment and enforcement procedures, alongside mechanisms for recovering criminal proceeds. The presentations also highlighted the qualitative evolution of the UAE’s legislative framework governing virtual assets, detailing recent federal and local updates aimed at balancing financial innovation with investor protection and the fight against financial crimes.

The forum shed light on unlawful activities tied to virtual asset mining. These include the unauthorised appropriation or use of energy sources, the unauthorised exploitation of third-party devices and computing power, and stealth mining (cryptojacking) via malicious software. Participants discussed existing penal provisions used to address these acts, methods for determining criminal liability and proving related crimes, and procedures for seizing and confiscating the resulting assets.

Discussions also featured a showcase of international best practices in applying penal code provisions to cryptocurrency mining crimes and the unauthorised use of computer systems. Attendees evaluated comparative legislative and judicial solutions, stressing the importance of integrating regulatory frameworks, penal procedures, and technical expertise to handle these offences effectively, particularly regarding the tracking of digital assets, preserving electronic evidence, and dealing with cross-border wallets and platforms.

In conclusion, participants emphasised the importance of fostering cooperation and exchanging specialised legal knowledge within the virtual assets domain. They highlighted the need to enhance the judiciary’s readiness to handle arising disputes and crimes, thereby protecting investor rights, improving law enforcement efficiency, and keeping pace with rapid shifts in the digital economy.