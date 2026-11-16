Ahmed bin Humaid honours Ajman Finance teams for innovation, sustainability, institutional resilience

AJMAN, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Representative of H.H. the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, honoured teams from the Ajman Department of Finance in recognition of their outstanding achievements during the first half of 2026. These achievements included a series of international certifications and awards, reflecting the capabilities of the Department’s human capital and reinforcing its position as an advanced government model in innovation, digital transformation, sustainability and institutional resilience.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid affirmed that these achievements are the result of an institutional culture rooted in ambition, partnership and innovation. He noted that honouring the teams recognises the dedication and efforts that have made a tangible difference, while reaffirming that empowering people is the foundation of a more efficient, resilient and proactive government.

This recognition reflects the Department’s commitment to embedding a culture of institutional appreciation as a key driver of sustained excellence, with achievements measured by their contribution to improving work systems, strengthening future readiness and delivering tangible benefits to customers and the wider community.

The achievements included the Department’s attainment of the Three-Star Innovative Government Organisation Certification from the Global Innovation Institute (GInI), in recognition of its adoption of international best practices in institutional innovation management and its alignment with strategic objectives. The Department also received Level Three Digital Infrastructure Accreditation for Government Entities from Studio X, affirming the readiness of its digital infrastructure and the efficiency of its technological systems in supporting digital transformation.

The team behind the Department’s Mawared cloud-based system also won a Silver Stevie Award for Technology Team of the Year, in recognition of its development of an integrated digital platform supporting financial, human resources and procurement operations. This achievement highlights the team’s ability to leverage technology to transform processes, enhance operational efficiency and strengthen institutional integration.

In the areas of social responsibility and sustainability, the Department ranked among the top three government entities in the small organisations category in the Arabia CSR Network assessment, in recognition of the effectiveness and positive impact of its initiatives. The Department also implemented the principles of ISO 26000 on Social Responsibility, in line with international best practices.

The Department’s institutional excellence efforts also encompassed governance and asset management through the implementation of ISO 55001 for Asset Management Systems, contributing to improved asset efficiency, enhanced performance and more effective risk management. It also adopted ISO 22316 for Organisational Resilience, strengthening its capacity to adapt to change, respond to challenges, ensure business continuity and drive continuous improvement.

The recognition also celebrated the academic achievement of Dr. Fahad Al Balushi, who earned a doctorate in Electrical Engineering, becoming the first Emirati to graduate with a doctorate in this specialisation from his university and in Malaysia. This achievement reflects the Department’s commitment to investing in knowledge and national talent as key drivers of sustainable success.

For his part, Marwan Al Ali, Director-General of the Ajman Department of Finance, said the Department would continue to build on these achievements by accelerating the adoption of digital solutions and international best practices, and transforming institutional knowledge into sustainable value that strengthens Ajman’s competitiveness and enhances quality of life. He added that the next phase would be marked by greater ambitions and more impactful initiatives, driven by a unified team and a shared vision for the future.

These achievements reflect the Department’s commitment to empowering its people and embedding a culture of excellence, in alignment with the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030, which seeks to advance government leadership through agility, innovation, efficiency and a results-oriented approach.