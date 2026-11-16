'Al Munasiq 2.0' delivers AED21 million in customer savings

DUBAI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Customs announced that its AI-powered Al Munasiq 2.0 application has delivered savings of about AED21 million for customers between 1st January 2024 and 9th August 2026. It has transformed the goods classification inquiry service, one of the specialised customs services, into a smart, instant, AI-powered experience, cutting goods classification time from a full day to just two seconds, easing the way of doing business and raising the efficiency of customs services.

This achievement supports Dubai Customs’ AI Strategy 2030, a roadmap to a new generation of customs operations and services driven by data, artificial intelligence, and proactive prediction. It is supported by 32 initiatives and 24 key performance indicators.

These results coincide with UAE Innovates, the Emirates innovation month.

The data showed that total goods classification requests during the same period reached about 558,800, of which Al Munasiq 2.0 handled more than 505,000, or 90 percent of all requests.

Al Munasiq 2.0 is distinguished by its ability to cut goods classification time from a full day to just two seconds.

The platform’s economic impact extends to easing the operational burden on companies, lowering compliance costs, and reducing the rework caused by classification errors. This allows companies to direct more of their resources toward expansion and growth, supports supply chain efficiency, and strengthens the competitiveness of Dubai’s business environment, which is built on speed, transparency, and certainty.

Juma Al Ghaith, Adviser to the Director-General and Executive Director of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Customs, said the results achieved by Al Munasiq 2.0 confirm that the true value of artificial intelligence is measured not only by the speed of a service, but by the scale of its impact on operational efficiency, customers, and the economy. He noted that Dubai Customs takes an approach based on applying advanced technologies to develop the customs business model in an integrated way, rather than merely digitising existing procedures.

He added that Al Munasiq 2.0 is one of the key outcomes of Dubai Customs’ AI Strategy 2030, which aims to expand the use of AI across all areas of customs work, support decision-making, raise productivity, improve resource utilisation, and strengthen operational readiness to keep pace with rapid shifts in global trade and logistics.

For his part, Atiq Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Customs Development Division at Dubai Customs, affirmed that digital transformation and the use of AI are a central axis in developing customs operations and services, through redesigning procedures, simplifying the customer journey, and speeding up the completion of transactions. This enhances ease of doing business, raises performance efficiency, and keeps pace with the rapid growth in trade traffic and the evolving needs of the business community.

Al Muhairi said, “We are using artificial intelligence as a practical tool to develop services and re-engineer customs operations, so that advanced technologies translate directly into faster completion, more accurate procedures, and a better customer experience. ‘Al Munasiq 2.0’ is a clear example of this approach: it has taken goods classification from a procedure that demands time and effort to a smart, instant service that gives companies the information they need to make decisions and complete their transactions more efficiently. We continue to develop our digital operations and to link innovation to the needs of business sectors, helping to reduce operational burdens, strengthen the smooth flow of trade, and support Dubai’s competitiveness and its appeal as a global hub for business and trade.”