Mansour bin Zayed reviews Arab Youth Centre’s achievements, strategy to develop young leaders through 2030

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has reviewed the Arab Youth Centre’s strategy through 2030 to prepare young Arab leaders and expand their role in the region’s development, alongside its achievements since its establishment in 2017.

The briefing took place in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the Arab Youth Centre; Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department and Vice Chairman of the Arab Youth Centre; and Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Centre.

As the Centre prepares to mark its tenth anniversary in 2027, the review focused on building on its progress and setting priorities for the next phase of youth empowerment. This work advances His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s founding vision of investing in Arab youth and equipping them with the skills, support and opportunities to shape their communities’ future, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to development and prosperity across the region.

The presentation outlined key milestones and the programmes and initiatives delivered to develop skills and nurture young Arab talent.

His Highness was briefed on how the Centre connects education and training with practical experience, giving young people access to expertise, institutions and professional networks that help them advance their careers and turn their ideas into projects that benefit their communities.

The presentation detailed performance indicators, beneficiary numbers, programme reach across Arab countries, and partnerships with government bodies, private sector organisations and knowledge institutions. It also examined outcomes for participants’ careers and leadership development.

It also examined the Centre’s role in connecting young talent across the region to exchange expertise and collaborate on shared development priorities.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan reviewed the priorities of the Centre’s 2026–2030 strategy, including adapting programmes to young people’s evolving needs and strengthening partnerships in response to the changes shaping their professional futures.

The strategy aims to prepare Arab youth for emerging sectors, equip them to take on leadership responsibilities and support their contribution to addressing challenges in their communities.

By linking skills development with opportunities to put those skills into practice, the Centre seeks to give young Arab talent greater scope to lead initiatives and work together. Its programmes and partnerships translate the UAE’s support for Arab youth into opportunities for learning and professional growth, enabling them to play a more active role in their countries’ development and the region’s future.

As it approaches its tenth anniversary, the Centre looks to build on its experience and programme outcomes to reach more Arab youth and deepen the impact of its initiatives. Its next phase will focus on opportunities that respond to their aspirations and support their professional and leadership development, reinforcing its role as a partner in preparing a generation capable of leading development.