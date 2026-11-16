Meraas, BGRE launch new phase of Solaya beachfront residences in Jumeirah 1

DUBAI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has launched a new phase of Solaya, introducing a limited collection of residences within the beachfront community in Jumeirah 1, developed in partnership with BGRE, formerly Brookfield Properties.

The new collection comprises two- to five-bedroom Classic Residences, Signature Residences including four-bedroom duplexes with private gardens and pools, and a Penthouse with an expansive terrace, private pool and panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf.

Designed by Foster + Partners, with interiors by 1508 London, Solaya brings together 234 residences across nine buildings on a 40-acre site. Direct beach access, proximity to J1 Beach and connections to Downtown Dubai combine a coastal setting with access to the city’s dining, leisure and cultural destinations.

The residences connect indoor and outdoor living through open-plan layouts, generous windows and terraces. Views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai skyline shape the relationship between the homes and their surroundings, with private outdoor spaces varying by residence type.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Holding Real Estate, said, “Our focus is on creating long-term value through developments that contribute meaningfully to Dubai’s evolution as a global destination to live and invest. Solaya brings this approach to Jumeirah’s established coastline, combining Meraas’ design-led approach with a commitment to preserving the character that makes this location distinctive. This new phase advances our ambition to shape enduring communities that enrich Dubai’s residential offering for generations to come.”

Rob Devereux, Chief Executive Officer of BGRE, said, “Our partnership with Meraas reflects a shared ambition to create something truly distinctive at Solaya. From the outset, our focus has been on developing a thoughtfully designed residential offering that makes the most of this exceptional beachfront location. As we move into the next phase, we remain committed to bringing that vision to life, creating homes and shared spaces that offer an exceptional living experience.”

Meraas and BGRE broke ground on Solaya in August 2026. Groundworks were underway at the time, with Swissboring Overseas Piling Corp. Ltd appointed to undertake shoring, excavation, piling and dewatering.