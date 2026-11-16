Sultan bin Ahmed hails Tamayuz for advancing excellence

SHARJAH, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, received the members of the jury for the "Tamayuz" Institutional Excellence Award, on Monday morning. The award is held across the entities under His Highness’s chairmanship.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Ahmed emphasised the importance of the award in fostering a culture and practice of excellence, as well as enhancing performance across all institutions. He pointed to the achievements of the award, despite its relatively brief history, and the fact that it's now at a very high level indeed, meeting the kind of standards that you would expect of any of the major excellence awards. In addition, H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Ahmed emphasised the importance of regularly updating the award to align with the latest global best practices.

He highlighted the importance of reviewing the award’s impact on the participating entities, stressing the need to build on the performance improvements already achieved, which bolsters these entities' leadership and supports the continued realisation of accomplishments and ambitious goals at both the institutional and individual employee levels.

At the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Ahmed was very complimentary of the work of the evaluation and judging committees regarding the submissions from the various participating entities in all categories. He specifically noted the fairness and transparency of the assessment process and the fact that the results had been recorded in accordance with best practice. He made it clear how important these committees are in encouraging institutional participation and in developing the institutions' operations.

At the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Ahmed was kept up to speed on the work of the award jury committee over the past period in the run-up to the announcement of the results for the second edition of the Award. He also reviewed the criteria used by the various committees to evaluate and categorise the entries during the judging and assessment process.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Ahmed also received a full briefing on the submissions for the current year's award, as well as the jury committees' detailed comments and recommendations following their assessment of the entries.