MAIR Group signs AED1.2 billion credit facility agreement with Emirates NBD to support strategic growth

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- MAIR Group PJSC, a strategic investment company with a portfolio focused on retail and commercial real estate in the UAE, announced that it has signed a credit facility agreement of AED 1.2 billion with Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, Türkiye and South Asia (MENATSA) region to support the delivery of the Group’s growth, expansion and investment plans over the coming period.

The agreement supports MAIR Group as it accelerates the execution of its investment strategy and expands its portfolio, building on the Group's investment activity in 2026. The credit facility provides additional financial flexibility to advance the Group's expansion priorities, in line with its disciplined approach to capital management, which balances operating cash flows with external financing.

Nehayan Hamad Alameri, Managing Director and Group CEO of MAIR Group, said, “MAIR Group continues to build on its growth momentum and expand its investments across key sectors and markets. We look ahead with confidence to promising investment opportunities, with this agreement supporting our long-term strategy while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital management and creating sustainable value for our shareholders.”

Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking, Emirates NBD, said, “Our partnership with MAIR Group reflects Emirates NBD’s ability to deliver financing solutions that respond to the evolving needs of leading UAE businesses. The AED 1.2 billion credit facility provides MAIR Group with additional financial flexibility to pursue strategic acquisitions, fund capital expenditure and advance its expansion plans across its retail and commercial real estate portfolio. We are committed to supporting its next phase of growth while reinforcing our role as a trusted long-term banking partner for businesses contributing to the UAE’s economic development.”