Sultan bin Ahmed honours Sheikh Sultan Youth Award winners

SHARJAH, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, attended the awards ceremony for the sixth edition of the "Sheikh Sultan Award for Celebrating the Spirit of Youth" this Monday morning at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, where 459 winners were honoured.

Aziza Ibrahim Al Mazmi, Director of the Sheikh Sultan Award for Youth, delivered a speech during the ceremony, where she said, "In Sharjah, there is an approach rooted in nurturing the individual, a vision established by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which treats investment in youth as an investment in the future of society as a whole.

"Under the guidance of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, we continue our efforts to ensure that the Sheikh Sultan Award for Youth serves as an experience that helps cultivate a generation that is self-aware, proud of its values, and conscious of its responsibilities toward others."

Al Mazmi added that the experience's true meaning is the transformation witnessed in the youth, as hesitation gives way to initiative, and reliance on others shifts toward taking personal responsibility.

She added that 459 young men and women are celebrating, each with a unique journey filled with challenges, attempts, and moments of pride.

In her closing remarks, Al Mazmi congratulated the winners and hoped that their experience of the Award would have a lasting impact.

She urged them to seek more experiences, keep asking questions, learn from everyone they come across, use their success to help others, and always stay true to their values, integrity, and trust.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed took a group photo with the winners, congratulating them on their achievement and wishing them all future success.

He also took a group photo with the award’s organising team.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Khalid bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council; Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director-General of the Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators; and several officials from institutions under the Sharjah Family and Community Council and Rubu’ Qarn.