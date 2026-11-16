Ajman Department of Tourism organises Neon Run 2026

AJMAN, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Tourism, Culture and Media in Ajman organised ‘Ajman Neon Run 2026’ at Al Safia Park, attracting more than 500 participants for an evening of sport, entertainment and community engagement.

Held in collaboration with Endurance Sports Services, the event supported the Department’s efforts to promote active lifestyles, enhance quality of life and create engaging experiences for residents and visitors.

The night race transformed Al Safia Park into a vibrant setting filled with light, energy and community participation. Bringing together people of different ages and abilities, the event encouraged physical activity through an accessible experience that combined sport with entertainment and social interaction.

Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of the Department of Tourism, Culture and Media in Ajman, said, “Ajman Neon Run demonstrated the important role community events play in enhancing quality of life and creating opportunities for people to connect through positive shared experiences. By bringing together sport, entertainment and community participation, the event encouraged active lifestyles while offering an engaging experience for participants and visitors.”

He added, “The event also highlighted the potential of Ajman’s public spaces to host vibrant experiences that bring communities together. Through programmes such as Ajman Neon Run, we continue to connect the emirate’s tourism and leisure assets with community interests, encourage physical activity and develop experiences that contribute to the well-being of residents and visitors.”

Ajman Neon Run 2026 was organised in collaboration with Endurance Sports Services, with the support of strategic partners and local entities including Etihad Water and Electricity, Amina Hospital, Gulfa Water, Ajman Census, Ajman Police, Ajman Municipality, Forsan Zayed Team, and the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

The event formed part of the Department’s wider approach to promoting community sport through inclusive activities that encourage participation across different age groups and abilities.

It also reflected the Department’s commitment to activating public spaces, supporting health and fitness, and enriching Ajman’s calendar with experiences that contribute to community well-being and quality of life.

Through initiatives such as Ajman Neon Run, the Department continues to develop events that bring together tourism, leisure and community engagement, strengthening Ajman’s position as a vibrant destination offering meaningful experiences for residents and visitors throughout the year.