BEIJING, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) - The value added of China's industrial enterprises above the designated size increased 4.8 percent year-on-year in October, while total retail sales of consumer goods rose 1.0 percent year-on-year in the January-October period. But, fixed-asset investment excluding rural households fell 8.1 percent year-on-year, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday.

According to Global Times reprot, manufacturing has remained a major contributor to the country's economic growth. In October, the value added of the industrial enterprises above the designated size increased 4.8 percent year-on-year. Value added in equipment manufacturing rose 10.6 percent, while that in high-tech manufacturing increased 17.6 percent. Output of 3D printing equipment, lithium-ion batteries, and industrial robots grew 85.9 percent, 30 percent and 26 percent, respectively, the NBS data showed.

Industrial performance varied across sectors, with 28 of the 41 major industrial categories recording year-on-year growth in value added. From January to October, value added of industrial enterprises above the designated size increased 5.3 percent year-on-year. Total profits of major industrial enterprises rose 15.5 percent in the January-September period, the NBS said.

China's domestic consumption showed differing growth rates between goods and services. From January to October, total retail sales of consumer goods reached 41.65 trillion yuan, up 1.0 percent year-on-year. Retail sales of goods increased 0.9 percent. By comparison, retail sales of services grew 4.9 percent during the same period, with online service sales increasing 5.0 percent. In October alone, total retail sales of consumer goods rose 0.4 percent year-on-year, according to the NBS data.

Fixed asset investment has dropped, with real estate development investment recording a sharper fall. From January to October, national fixed-asset investment excluding rural households totaled 36.4824 trillion yuan, down 8.1 percent year on year. Excluding real estate development investment, fixed-asset investment fell 5.1 percent. Real estate development investment declined 21.6 percent, private investment fell 11.4 percent, and manufacturing sector investment decreased 2.9 percent. Meanwhile, investment in intellectual property products increased 9.2 percent, while investment in high-tech industries rose 4.0 percent, the NBS said.