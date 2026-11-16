Dubai Taxi Company launches AI training programme for over 400 employees

DUBAI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai AI Campus at DIFC Innovation Hub, on the sidelines of the Dubai AI Festival 2026, to launch a comprehensive artificial intelligence training programme that will upskill more than 400 employees across the company.

The programme will be delivered through Dubai AI Academy, the AI capability-building initiative of Dubai AI Campus.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Alfadhel Bin Mana Alhemeiri, Group CCSO, Dubai Taxi Company, and Mohammad Alblooshi, Chief Executive Officer, DIFC Innovation Hub, and witnessed by Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer, DIFC Authority, and Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, Group CEO, Dubai Taxi Company.

The new training programme is structured across four tiers, each tailored to the roles and responsibilities of different groups of employees.

This approach ensures every participant, from operational and administrative staff to the executive team, can attain AI skills directly relevant to their daily work.

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer, DIFC Authority, said, “Building a competitive AI economy requires more than access to technology. It requires people with the skills and confidence to apply it effectively and responsibly. At DIFC’s Dubai AI Campus and Dubai AI Academy, we are focused on translating AI ambition into practical capabilities across organisations. This partnership with DTC demonstrates how workforce-wide upskilling can accelerate meaningful AI adoption, while supporting Dubai’s position as a global hub for AI innovation.”

Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, Group CEO of DTC, said, “Technology is the engine that drives DTC’s operational efficiency and customer experience, and the use of AI represents the next chapter of that journey. AI Drive Month will provide employees at every level of the organisation with practical skills they can apply from day one. Partnering with Dubai AI Campus and its Dubai AI Academy allows us to build that capability to the highest standard, raising AI literacy, improving productivity, and preparing our workforce for the next phase of DTC’s growth. This investment also reflects our commitment to the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, helping develop the skills and capabilities required to accelerate responsible AI adoption across Dubai’s mobility sector.”

The structure of the programme ensures a comprehensive understanding of AI, its capabilities, and the various applications relevant within their respective roles.

Lead the Drive, the first tier of the programme, will see participants from senior management undertake an immersive and highly engaging two-day executive learning experience.

The programme combines strategic foundations in artificial intelligence and agentic AI, real-world case studies from leading enterprises, and practical, hands-on work with the AI tools reshaping executive work.

It also addresses AI ethics and data privacy culminating in a group exercise in which senior leaders design and pitch a real AI use case for DTC.

Groups of managers, specialists, and executives will undertake Power the Engine, which will incorporate 10 hours of live online sessions and cover AI foundations, everyday productivity, workplace efficiency, responsible use, and applied workplace scenarios.

Fuel the Movement is the third tier of the programme and will provide participants a self-paced, certified online course focused on generative AI, prompt engineering, and practical applications, including writing, summarisation, and analysis.

The three tiers will be complemented by Inclusion Lane, which is delivered in the format of an AI-focused majlis in both English and Arabic, accessible to every employee, and will pair participants with AI champions from the leadership team.

Beyond building individual skills, the programme is designed to deliver lasting benefits for DTC, including stronger AI literacy across the workforce, faster and higher-quality decision-making, and the secure, responsible and ethical adoption of AI tools.

It will also establish a network of internal AI champions to support future innovation across the company’s operations.