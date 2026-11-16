Abu Dhabi Airports secures five ICAO, GCAA safety, sustainability recognitions

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Airports has been awarded with five distinguished recognitions at the 6th International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Middle East Region (MID) Safety Summit, hosted by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

The recognitions received across two flagship programmes under the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) include three Green Airport Certification stamps and awards in two of the three categories in the 2026 GCAA Aviation Safety Marathon Awards.

Together, the achievements represented the largest share of recognitions awarded to any airport operator during the event, demonstrating Abu Dhabi Airports’ commitment to translating its leadership’s strategic vision into measurable progress in certifications, sustainability, safety and aviation innovation.

Under the GCAA Green Airport Certification programme, Zayed International Airport (AUH), Tahnoun International Airport (AAN) and Sir Bani Yas Airport (XSB) each received the prestigious ‘Green Stamp’ recognition on their aerodrome certificates.

The GCAA and ICAO recognised the measurable environmental benefits generated through Abu Dhabi Airports' sustainability programmes and confirmed that all three airports met the certification criteria.

Abu Dhabi Airports also won the UAM Sustainability & Lifecycle Excellence Award, jointly with Archer Aviation, and the Infrastructure & Vertiport Design Excellence Award under the 2026 GCAA Aviation Safety Marathon.

The awards recognise Abu Dhabi Airports pioneering work in enabling safe and sustainable advanced air mobility operations in the UAE, including the development of vertiport infrastructure and operational frameworks that support the future integration of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

Ahmed Juma Al Shamisi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said, “These recognitions reflect Abu Dhabi Airports' commitment to shaping a more sustainable and innovative future for aviation. Receiving five awards across aerodrome certification, environmental stewardship and urban air mobility demonstrates our ability to address today's operational priorities while preparing and leading for the aviation ecosystem of tomorrow. We are proud to see our airports and teams recognised by the ICAO and GCAA for initiatives that deliver measurable impact and support the UAE’s broader sustainability and innovation ambitions."