Ajman University hosts 3rd Family and Society Conference

AJMAN, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Chairman of the Executive Council, and Chairman of Ajman University’s Board of Trustees, Ajman University hosted the 3rd edition of the Family and Society Conference.

The two-day conference, inaugurated by Brigadier Sheikh Abdullah bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director of the Community Protection and Prevention Department at Ajman Police General Headquarters, explored strategies to enhance family wellbeing, strengthen social protection and foster greater community cohesion.

Held under the theme ‘Family Social Protection: From Legislation to Practice,’ the event convened policymakers, academics, researchers, social development specialists and community leaders from the UAE and abroad.

It was organised by the College of Humanities and Sciences and the Humanities and Social Sciences Research Center at Ajman University, in collaboration with the Emirates Association for Social Development, Tarahum Charity Foundation and Université Paris Cité.

The conference provided a platform for exchanging knowledge and perspectives on translating social policies and legislation into effective measures to support families.

Discussions covered digital parenting, family legislation, psychological wellbeing, education and the potential of artificial intelligence to support family and community development.

Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, underscored the importance of bringing together policymakers, researchers, and practitioners to address evolving societal challenges, particularly those arising from digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

The programme featured keynote addresses by Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, and Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Family and Child Sector at the Ministry of Family.

Government officials, representatives of social development institutions and subject-matter experts from the UAE and other countries also participated in the conference.

Among the participating entities were the Ministry of Interior, Ajman Police, the Ministry of Family, the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children and the Sharjah Family Development Foundation, alongside several social development organisations.

The conference featured around 50 research presentations by academics, researchers and specialists, delivered across 11 parallel sessions.

The programme also included two plenary panel discussions, three workshops and around 20 student research papers, with participation from seven countries.