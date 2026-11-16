MOSCOW, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the internet technology (IT) sector in Russia has reached almost 256,000.

Over the past year, the number of such companies has increased by 15 percent.

Today, they account for 9 out of 10 IT companies in the country.

According to TV BRICS, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development reported this on its website, citing data from the Unified Register of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).

Seven out of ten IT companies (183,000 SMEs) specialise in software development, which falls within the independent creative industries sector.

The ministry emphasised that this sector has great potential for expansion into the markets of the BRICS countries, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Asia-Pacific region.

A further 73,000 small and medium-sized companies operate in the fields of data processing, website maintenance, consultancy and information services.

According to experts, this is one of the most profitable sectors within the SME sector: over the past five years, companies’ annual revenue has increased 2.4-fold.

According to the ministry, there is a high proportion of young entrepreneurs among IT sector workers.

More than 40 percent of sole traders in this sector are under 35 years of age. Across the small and medium-sized enterprise sector in Russia as a whole, they account for 23 percent.

Over the past five years, the proportion of female entrepreneurs has risen by 10 percent to reach 31 percent.