AAAID, FAO to hold joint workshop on Innovative financing solutions

DUBAI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development (AAAID), in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), will convene a joint virtual workshop titled “Innovative Finance for Food Security and Agrifood Systems Transformation: Practical Solutions for Smallholder Farmers, Producers, and Small and Medium-sized Agrifood Enterprises” on Thursday, 26th November 2026.

The workshop aims to highlight the financing challenges faced by smallholder farmers, producers, and small and medium-sized enterprises operating across the agrifood sectors, and to showcase innovative financing solutions and mechanisms that can improve their access to finance, expand their participation in agrifood activities and investment, and strengthen their contribution to more sustainable and inclusive agrifood systems transformation.

The workshop sessions will address a range of specialised topics, including the state of food security and nutrition in the Arab region and related financing challenges; the role of blended finance in mobilising resources and catalysing private-sector participation; and the application of various financing instruments and mechanisms, including concessional finance, credit guarantees, risk-sharing and risk mitigation mechanisms, and results-based financing.

The programme will also feature case studies and practical experiences in blended finance and credit guarantee mechanisms, alongside an example of results-based financing to support sheep and goat farmers in a number of Arab countries.

AAAID will also present its experience in developing financing models in partnership with financial institutions to support small and medium-scale farmers, producers, and fishers.

The initiative forms part of the ongoing knowledge and technical cooperation between AAAID and FAO, reflecting their shared commitment to advancing knowledge exchange and exploring practical, scalable financing solutions.