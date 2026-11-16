University of Sharjah, Sharjah Municipality graduate 37 employees from advanced professional diplomas

SHARJAH, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage and in the presence of Prof. Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah (UoS), and Dr. Eng. Khalifa bin Hada Al Suwaidi, Director of Technical Services at Sharjah Municipality, the University’s Center for Continuing Education and Professional Development (CCEPD), in collaboration with Sharjah Municipality, held a graduation ceremony for a new cohort of participants in its advanced training programmes.

The programmes included the Professional Diploma in Institutional Leadership Preparation, and the Professional Diploma for Real Estate Regulation and Institutional Transformation Experts, both designed for senior leaders.

They aim to strengthen institutional operations and prepare national talent in line with the latest international practices, supporting the strategic vision for human resources development, digital transformation and sustainable performance.

At the ceremony, Dr. Asma Nasseri, Director of the Center for Continuing Education and Professional Development, welcomed the attendees.

She said the conclusion of these programmes reflected the center’s commitment to offering specialized academic and professional programmes that meet the needs and aspirations of its strategic partners and help institutions build their workforce capabilities to the highest standards.

She also emphasized the center’s efforts to align education and training outcomes with the needs of the country’s vital sectors through distinguished academic staff and effective partnerships with national institutions.

Reem Abdullah Al Ruwaisi, Director of the Human Resources Department at Sharjah Municipality, said the diploma programmes reflected the municipality’s commitment to providing its employees with high-quality professional and specialised development opportunities.

She described a comprehensive system of preparatory and training programmes based on operational needs and current developments, designed to prepare staff with leadership capabilities and specialised knowledge.

Al Ruwaisi said the programmes strengthen employees’ readiness to assume greater responsibilities and deliver more efficient and innovative municipal services, in support of the municipality’s strategic goals and future aspirations.

She added that the training programmes are part of the municipality’s annual plans to foster a work environment that encourages excellence and creativity and to provide development pathways that allow employees to refine their expertise, build their skills and benefit from contemporary knowledge and applications in their fields.

She noted that Sharjah Municipality celebrated the graduation of 37 employees from various organisational units after they completed the requirements of the Professional Diploma in Institutional Leadership Preparation and the Professional Diploma for Real Estate Regulation and Institutional Transformation Experts.