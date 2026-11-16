Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Juan Lebrón, Leandro Augsburger as winners of Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1 2026

DUBAI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, crowned Juan Lebrón and Leandro Augsburger winners of the third edition of Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1 2026, held under his patronage at Hamdan Sports Complex.

The tournament was organised by Gallop Global in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and UAE Padel Association.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor also crowned Martina Calvo and Claudia Fernández champions of the women's competition.

Also taking part in the trophy presentation ceremony were Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Tennis and Padel Federation; Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; Ahmad Saeed Alfalasi, Director of Joint Ventures and Strategic Relations at Emaar; and Thibaut Courtois, Partner at Gallop Global and Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1.

Over eight days, the tournament brought together leading international padel players and attracted a record attendance of more than 35,000 spectators from the UAE, the wider region and around the world.

More than 8,150 spectators attended the finals, marking the highest attendance in the tournament's history.

Lebrón and Augsburger claimed the men's title after defeating Valentino Libaak and Gonzalo Alfonso in three sets (7–6, 5–7, 6–3), bringing the men's competition to a close with high-level performances and strong spectator engagement.

In the women's competition, Calvo and Fernández secured the title with a straight-sets victory (7–5, 6–1) over Paula Josemaría and Beatriz González.

The tournament has recorded steady growth since its inaugural edition, which attracted 24,000 spectators, including 5,100 for the finals.

The second edition drew 30,486 spectators, including 7,562 for the finals. This year's edition surpassed both records, attracting more than 35,000 spectators, including over 8,150 for the finals.

A total of 248 players took part, comprising 160 men (48 pairs in the main draw and 32 pairs in qualifying) and 88 women (28 pairs in the main draw and 16 pairs in qualifying), competing for titles, prize money and international ranking points.

The 2026 edition marked an important milestone for Gallop, with Emaar joining the tournament as title partner. The partnership brought together two organisations committed to delivering distinctive experiences and strengthening Dubai's position as an international destination for sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Gallop also recognised the contributions of its commercial partners and supporting entities, whose involvement helped deliver the tournament's sporting programme and wider fan experience.

Iván Modia, CEO of Gallop Global and Tournament Director of Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1, said, “Bringing another edition of this tournament to a successful end is a proud moment for everyone at Gallop. Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1 continues to demonstrate the growing appeal of professional padel and the appetite for world-class sporting experiences in the region. The support of our partners, the commitment of our team and the fans’ enthusiasm have all been instrumental in making this edition a success. We look forward to building on this momentum and continuing to grow the tournament's international profile.”

The spectator arena was created by converting a 10-lane Olympic swimming pool at Hamdan Sports Complex into a competition venue.