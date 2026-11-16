Dubai brings global food safety community together for 20th Dubai International Food Safety Conference

DUBAI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The 20th edition of the Dubai International Food Safety Conference opened today under the theme ‘The New Era of Intelligent Food Systems’, bringing together more than 3,000 participants, including 300 experts and 100 speakers, from 70 countries.

Organised by Dubai Municipality, the conference is being held from 16th to 18th November at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, providing a platform for international experts to explore the technologies, policies and scientific developments shaping the future of food safety.

The conference brings together representatives of regulatory and government authorities, international organisations, academic and research institutions, the food industry and technology providers to discuss emerging challenges and opportunities across global food systems.

Key areas of focus include strengthening consumer protection, advancing food safety practices and enhancing the resilience and sustainability of food supply chains.

Dubai Municipality is organising the conference in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the International Association for Food Protection (IAFP) and the National Environmental Health Association (NEHA) in the United States.

This year’s programme features more than 100 presentations and five working sessions covering developments in food safety, regulatory practices, scientific research and technological innovation.

Discussions explore how emerging technologies can support more effective food safety management, enhance compliance and equip regulators and industry professionals with practical approaches to addressing emerging risks.

A key focus is the growing role of artificial intelligence, data analytics and advanced technologies in transforming food inspection and regulatory oversight.

Discussions examine how these technologies can improve risk prediction and early detection, strengthen traceability and support faster, more informed decision-making.

The programme also explores how scientific research and specialised expertise can inform regulatory policies, strengthen industry capabilities and improve supply chain efficiency.

Discussions aim to identify approaches that enhance the ability of food systems to respond to disruptions, emerging risks and global challenges.

The 20th edition marks an important milestone in the conference’s development as an international forum for knowledge exchange and collaboration.

Over the past two decades, it has brought together experts, policymakers, regulators and industry representatives to examine emerging challenges, share scientific and technical expertise, and contribute to advancing food safety practices and standards.

Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said the Dubai International Food Safety Conference has strengthened Dubai’s position as an international centre for dialogue, knowledge exchange and collaboration in food safety.

He highlighted its contribution to bringing together global expertise, advancing innovative solutions and supporting the development of food systems that protect public health, strengthen food security and enhance quality of life.

He said, “Twenty years ago, Dubai recognised the importance of approaching the future of food safety as a strategic priority requiring foresight, innovation and international cooperation. The Dubai International Food Safety Conference was established to bring together experts, regulators and industry leaders to exchange knowledge, address emerging challenges and advance a shared commitment to protecting public health and strengthening food safety across global supply chains.

“Over its previous 19 editions, the conference has provided a platform for exploring scientific developments, advancing regulatory practices and identifying opportunities to improve food safety through technology and innovation. Today, as we enter a new era of intelligent food systems, artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics are creating opportunities to anticipate risks, strengthen preventive measures and support more effective decision-making.”

He added, “Our ambition is to build on two decades of collaboration by strengthening international partnerships and translating scientific knowledge and technological innovation into practical solutions. Through this platform, we aim to advance more proactive and resilient approaches to food safety, support the continued development of the sector and contribute to a safer, more sustainable food future, with the protection of human health remaining our foremost priority.”

Dr. Ahmad Mukhtar, Subregional Coordinator for the Gulf Cooperation Council States and Yemen and FAO Representative to the United Arab Emirates, said food safety is fundamental to food security, public health and sustainable development.

He noted that the evolving challenges facing global agrifood systems require more integrated and proactive approaches grounded in science, innovation and stronger international cooperation.

Dr. Mukhtar said, “The future of food safety is not limited to detecting and responding to risks. It requires the ability to predict and prevent them before they occur. This highlights the importance of leveraging artificial intelligence, data analytics and modern technologies to build smarter and more efficient regulatory systems and strengthen food traceability across supply chains. These capabilities contribute to protecting consumer health, reducing food loss and strengthening confidence in food systems and international trade.”

He added, “The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations believes that ensuring food safety is a shared responsibility that begins at the farm and extends to the consumer. It requires coordinated efforts among governments, international organisations, the private sector and research institutions.

“Our partnership with Dubai Municipality at this conference, which celebrates 20 years since its launch, represents a model of international collaboration in exchanging knowledge and expertise and translating scientific and technological innovations into practical solutions. These efforts support the development of safer, more resilient and sustainable agrifood systems, in line with the UAE's vision and the Sustainable Development Goals.”

During the conference, Dubai Municipality recognised the winners of the third edition of its Food Systems Excellence Programme (DM Food Elite), which celebrates food businesses and establishments demonstrating outstanding practices, innovation and a commitment to food safety.

Winners were recognised across four categories. In the Food Manufacturing Establishments category, Nestlé Middle East Manufacturing and Nestlé Dubai Manufacturing secured first place, followed by Baklawa Made Better (BMB), part of Agthia Group, in second place. Farm Fresh Meat Products Factory received third place.

In the Quick Service Restaurants and Cafeterias category, McDonald’s – JBR (Murjan) secured first place, followed by Hardee’s – Umm Suqeim in second place and Pret A Manger – Dubai Internet City in third place.

In the Hotel Restaurants category, Vibe – The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery took first place, while Creek Kitchen – Marriott Marquis secured second place. Day & Night Restaurant – Mercure Hotel Suites received third place.

In the Independent Restaurants category, Bota – Jumeirah Golf Estates was named the winner.

The programme reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to encouraging excellence across the food sector by recognising establishments that demonstrate high standards and promoting practices that contribute to consumer protection and continuous improvement in food safety.

The conference’s partners include the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the International Association for Food Protection (IAFP), the International Commission on Microbiological Specifications for Foods (ICMSF), the International Federation of Environmental Health (IFEH) and the Global Food Regulatory Science Society (GFoRSS).

Through the Dubai International Food Safety Conference, Dubai Municipality continues to strengthen partnerships with regulatory authorities, international organisations, research institutions and the private sector, facilitating the exchange of expertise and the development of solutions to address evolving food safety challenges.

The conference also supports the objectives of the UAE National Food Security Strategy 2051 and the Dubai Food Security Strategy, which prioritise strengthening food security, diversifying food import sources, supporting local production, reducing food loss and waste, and enhancing the safety, nutritional quality and resilience of food systems.

By bringing together international expertise and facilitating the exchange of scientific knowledge and innovative practices, the 20th edition reinforces Dubai’s role in advancing smarter, safer and more resilient food systems that protect public health and respond to future challenges.