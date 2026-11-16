Dubai Chambers, Supreme Legislation Committee organise retreat to strengthen legislative environment

DUBAI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers, in collaboration with the General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC), has organised a retreat aimed at strengthening the legislative environment and supporting business growth.

The event brought together 33 legal professionals from private-sector companies.

The first-of-its-kind retreat aimed to identify key aspects in interpreting and applying legislation and examined their impact on corporate compliance, business operations, and dispute resolution.

Discussions focused on developing practical recommendations to clarify regulatory requirements and enhance the competitiveness of the business environment.

The retreat also enabled participants to share experiences and insights on priority legislative and procedural issues affecting businesses.

Participants explored ways to strengthen coordination between relevant authorities and improve the effectiveness of legal frameworks to better meet private-sector needs and support business growth and expansion.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, stated, “Clear legislation and its effective implementation are essential to strengthening investor confidence and enabling businesses to plan and grow over the long term. We are committed to increasing private-sector participation in shaping the business environment through ongoing dialogue with relevant government entities. By connecting the practical experiences of businesses with efforts to develop the legislative framework, we are helping to reinforce Dubai's position as a leading global destination for business and investment.”

Dr. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, Secretary General of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai, said, “The efficiency of the legislative system is one of the key drivers of the competitiveness and attractiveness of the business environment, and a pivotal factor in facilitating business activities and attracting investment. Accordingly, the SLC General Secretariat is committed to strengthening institutional collaboration with partners across the public and private sectors to develop shared perspectives on ensuring the clarity of legislation related to business activities and the efficient interpretation of its provisions based on a systematic approach. This enhances compliance with legislation and ensures its optimal implementation, supports the sustainable growth of businesses, and boosts investor confidence.”