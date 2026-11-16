RTA, ITC sign MoU to strengthen integration across transport, smart mobility

DUBAI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen cooperation and exchange expertise and knowledge in transport, smart mobility and sustainable transport.

The agreement supports integrating transport systems across the UAE and reinforces its position as a leading global model for innovation, sustainability, and quality of life.

The MoU reflects both sides’ commitment to joining forces and broadening institutional cooperation in areas of shared interest, including strategic transport planning, digital service development, the use of big data and artificial intelligence, and more efficient management and operation of transport systems.

It also provides for the exchange of best practices, studies and specialised technical expertise.

The MoU also helps build a joint framework for distinctive initiatives and projects that improve customer experience and drive greater efficiency and sustainability in mobility, in line with national priorities to develop an integrated, safe and smart transport system that meets future needs.

Ahmed Mahboob, CEO of Licensing Agency, signed the MoU on behalf of RTA, while Khalid Al Mqeemi, Acting Executive Director of the Licensing and Inspection Sector, signed on behalf of the Integrated Transport Centre.

Mahboub said, “This MoU reflects the strong cooperation and integration between the entities responsible for transport and mobility across the UAE. It is also in line with the wise leadership’s vision of unifying government efforts and exchanging expertise in support of sustainable development goals. We believe effective partnerships between institutions are essential to developing innovative mobility solutions that improve quality of life and reinforce the UAE’s position at the forefront of global smart mobility indices.”

He added, “Through this partnership, we look forward to building on the expertise both sides have accumulated and developing joint initiatives and projects that raise sector efficiency and support digital transformation and the use of advanced technologies, to the benefit of customers and in line with future aspirations.”

Al Mqeemi said, “This MoU is an important step towards closer integration between the transport systems of Abu Dhabi and Dubai. By joining forces, we will support the development of a more efficient, flexible and sustainable transport system across the UAE.

“It will also bring the licensing and inspection systems closer together through the exchange of data and expertise and the coordination of relevant procedures and requirements. That will keep taxis, buses and freight vehicles moving smoothly between the two emirates, improve the efficiency of operational and inspection processes, and enhance the customer experience and the quality of services.”

He added, “Through this partnership, we look forward to broadening our cooperation and developing joint initiatives that accelerate the adoption of modern technologies and innovative solutions in the transport sector. This will support the UAE’s smart mobility and sustainability goals, boost the efficiency and competitiveness of the transport system, and reinforce the country’s position as a global benchmark in this vital sector.”

The signing took place at RTA’s headquarters in Dubai and was attended by several directors and relevant staff from both parties.

The ceremony concluded with both sides stressing the importance of moving ahead with the MoU’s areas of cooperation and working together on innovative initiatives and projects that support integration between transport and mobility systems across the UAE, contributing to building a more sustainable, efficient and flexible future for generations to come.