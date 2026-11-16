NMDC Emdad unveils strategy to expand energy business, deepen operational integration

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- NMDC Emdad has unveiled a new growth and expansion strategy for the energy sector in the coming years, focused on strengthening operational integration with NMDC Group companies, expanding its services across local and regional markets, and developing integrated engineering, field and marine logistics solutions.

The strategy aims to enhance operational efficiency and strengthen the company's competitiveness in securing major projects.

Mohammed Juma Al Bawardi, CEO of NMDC Emdad, said the company's next phase will build on its strong legacy as a leading national energy services provider since its establishment in Abu Dhabi in 1979.

He said NMDC Emdad will leverage NMDC Group's integrated delivery model to broaden its solutions across the upstream and downstream energy sectors.

The company aims to maximise value for clients throughout the asset lifecycle, improve operational efficiency at fields and industrial facilities, and provide comprehensive service packages that respond to the evolving requirements of major energy operators.

Al Bawardi said the next phase will focus on deepening integration with the Group's business units, submitting joint bids for major local and regional projects and expanding the company's client base.

This will bring together well services, asset integrity, industrial maintenance, waste management, facility optimisation and marine logistics support in cooperation with NMDC LTS.

He said this integration would provide energy-sector clients with a single point of contact for technical and logistics services, reducing the need to engage multiple contractors while improving the efficiency of major project execution and ensuring seamless operations across onshore and offshore environments.

Al Bawardi said becoming part of the NMDC Group ecosystem allows the company to benefit from the Group's engineering and operational capabilities and its fleet of more than 170 marine vessels and units.

This strengthens NMDC Emdad's ability to compete for large-scale integrated contracts and provide comprehensive services through a single point of contact, he added.

He noted that the energy and supporting services sectors in the UAE and the wider region offer promising growth opportunities, driven by expanding strategic investment, increased oil and natural gas production capacity and continued development of industrial infrastructure.

These trends are increasing demand for specialised operations and maintenance services and integrated logistics solutions.

Al Bawardi said the strongest market opportunities are increasingly shifting towards companies capable of providing integrated solutions under one umbrella, as major projects seek partners that possess the operational assets and technical and logistics capabilities required to execute different project phases efficiently and reliably.

On innovation and digital transformation, he said advanced technologies and artificial intelligence will form a key pillar of the company's future operations, particularly in asset monitoring, early detection of equipment failures, reducing operational downtime, and improving safety and field efficiency.

Working within NMDC Group also enables the company to benefit from the Group's advanced digital infrastructure, AI initiatives and smart safety systems, supporting efforts to modernise working methods and provide more precise, safe and reliable services, he added.

Al Bawardi said strengthening In-Country Value and developing Emirati talent are also central to the company's future direction.

This includes prioritising local procurement, expanding partnerships with national suppliers and manufacturers, attracting specialised Emirati talent, and providing continuous technical and leadership training and development programmes.

He added that owning operational assets and facilities in-house and strengthening integration with the Group's marine fleet would help reduce exposure to global supply-chain disruptions, improve adherence to project schedules and ensure continuity of operations.