Wasl completes structural topping out of MGM Dubai

DUBAI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Wasl Group has announced the structural topping-out of MGM Dubai, a landmark waterfront development on a 3 million sq ft artificial island off the Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah coastline, near Burj Al Arab.

The project will feature three international hotel brands, MGM, Bellagio and ARIA, with a combined 1,500 rooms, alongside 40 dining venues, a beach club, a theatre, and retail, wellness and entertainment facilities.

Senior representatives from Wasl Group, MGM Resorts International and China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) attended a ceremony marking the milestone.

Rashed Mohammad Al Awadhi, Chief Real Estate Officer at Wasl Group, said completing the structure represents a significant step in developing a waterfront destination that supports Dubai's long-term vision and strengthens its global standing.

He added that the project would bring together world-class hospitality, entertainment and lifestyle experiences, further enhancing Dubai's tourism and hospitality offerings.

Ari Kastrati, Chief Content, Hospitality and Development Officer at MGM Resorts International, said the project reflects the strategic partnership with Wasl and aims to establish a world-class entertainment destination featuring renowned hospitality brands.

He credited the achievement to cooperation among the project partners and thousands of construction workers, confirming that work is progressing towards the planned opening in early 2029.