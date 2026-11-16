RTA showcases flagship projects and innovations at Dubai Future Week 2026

DUBAI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced its participation as a strategic partner in Dubai Future Week 2026, organised by Dubai Future Foundation from 18th to 21st November under the theme “For the Human of the Future”.

RTA will showcase its flagship forward-looking projects and innovations, take part in discussion sessions and specialised workshops on artificial intelligence and the future of mobility, and organise a hackathon to develop innovative solutions for the transport sector.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said that Dubai has consolidated its position as a global hub for innovation and future foresight and as a leading model in adopting advanced technologies and turning forward-looking ideas into practical projects and solutions that elevate quality of life for the community.

He noted that Dubai Future Week is a global platform that brings together decision-makers, experts and innovators to exchange knowledge and expertise and build partnerships to meet future challenges and develop vital sectors.

Al Tayer said, “RTA’s participation builds on its strategic direction and its vision of achieving global leadership in seamless and sustainable mobility. We are developing a smart, integrated transport system, expanding the use of artificial intelligence and future technologies, improving the efficiency of infrastructure and transport networks, and providing safe, sustainable mobility options that support the emirate’s urban and economic growth, raise quality of life and the customer experience, and reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global hub in shaping the future of mobility.”

He added, “RTA continues to foresee the future of mobility and translate the wise leadership’s vision and directives into distinctive projects and initiatives that strengthen Dubai’s global leadership in smart and sustainable mobility, through broader use of advanced technologies and the development of the transport system.

“At the forefront of these efforts are RTA’s updated Artificial Intelligence Strategy and its future mobility projects, including autonomous taxis, air taxis, Dubai Loop, the Dubai Glydways automated transit system and Rail Bus, among others. Together, they reflect Dubai’s proactive approach to adopting innovation and turning it into practical, human-centred solutions that serve people and their wellbeing.”

At its pavilion, RTA will showcase a clean-energy generation station powered by Vertaxis technology, an autonomous delivery station and its Research and Development Roadmap.

The pavilion will also present RTA’s Artificial Intelligence Strategy, which includes six core platforms for developing services and raising operational efficiency, together with an area showcasing startup innovations and a space for dialogue on the future of mobility.

RTA will also take part in discussion sessions under the “How We’ll Live” and “How We’ll Innovate” tracks, covering the use of artificial intelligence in corporate operations, the future of smart transport and the harnessing of space innovations in research and development.

It will also organise an interactive workshop on Agentic AI and the “Future Mobility Hackathon”, in collaboration with Dubai Future Foundation, bringing together startups and technology talent to develop innovative solutions and explore opportunities for future cooperation and partnerships.