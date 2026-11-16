Abdullah bin Bayyah lauds UAE's deeply rooted culture of tolerance

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Council for Fatwa and President of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, affirmed that tolerance in the UAE is a value as deeply rooted as the Union itself.

In a statement marking the International Day for Tolerance, observed annually on 16th November, bin Bayyah said the occasion offers an opportunity to reflect on a value upheld by religious teachings and reason and closely linked to human dignity, social stability and peacebuilding.

He said tolerance is a cornerstone of coexistence and an indispensable virtue for human societies, enabling nations to prosper and individuals to rise above division.

Bin Bayyah stressed that tolerance is not merely expressed through words or slogans, but through actions and practices.

In Islamic culture, he said, tolerance is a positive act associated with generosity, ease and giving. It means responding to wrongdoing with kindness, overlooking faults and embodying the interconnected Quranic values of forgiveness, pardon and benevolence.

These principles, he added, encourage people to elevate the way they interact with one another and use kind words to repair what conflict has damaged.

Bin Bayyah affirmed that tolerance is a foundational value of the UAE, deeply embedded in the establishment of the Union by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his fellow Founding Fathers.

He said they drew upon Islamic heritage and authentic Arab and Emirati values, making tolerance a natural approach characterised by openness to all, respect for human dignity and the virtues of Arab chivalry, while balancing openness with the preservation of identity and values.

He added that this vision has been further strengthened under the UAE leadership, which has consistently affirmed tolerance and coexistence as pillars of peace, stability and the well-being of humanity.

Tolerance has remained a defining approach throughout the UAE's development, he said, noting that the country became the first in the world to establish a ministry dedicated to tolerance.

As a result, more than 200 nationalities live in the UAE in security, peace, mutual respect and harmony, reflecting a national model in which tolerance is embedded in society and institutional practice and provides a platform for dialogue among cultures and religions.

Bin Bayyah said this vision has helped establish the UAE as a beacon of goodwill and an oasis of compassion and human fraternity.

He stressed that such an approach is increasingly needed around the world today, making tolerance a central and indispensable value for human coexistence.

This responsibility is even greater in the digital sphere, he said, where messages spread rapidly and polarising discourse can deepen divisions.

He called for stronger digital awareness that encourages people to verify information before sharing it, respect differing views and understand the impact of their words.

Achieving this, he said, requires complementary roles from families, schools, the media, religious and cultural institutions, and digital platforms.

Bin Bayyah noted that families instil respect from childhood, education broadens understanding of others, the media helps shape how societies perceive one another, and places of worship reinforce fraternity and responsibility.

When these efforts work together, he added, a generation emerges that is better equipped to manage differences and view dialogue as a path towards understanding and cooperation.

On the International Day for Tolerance, bin Bayyah renewed the call to make kind words a way of life, listening a habit and respect for human dignity the foundation of relationships.

He concluded that societies that build trust and mutual respect among their members are better able to safeguard their unity and create lasting peace.