ALC participates in Kuwait International Book Fair 2026

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) is taking part in the 49th Kuwait International Book Fair, organised by Kuwait’s National Council for Culture, Arts, and Letters from 18 to 28 November 2026 at the Kuwait International Fairground.

At its dedicated pavilion, the Centre is set to showcase more than 500 publications, including 50 new titles, spanning various fields of knowledge, as well as books for children and young adults.

These publications are issued under the Centre’s Esdarat Project for Arabic Publishing, Kalima Project for Translation, and the Basaer (Insights) series of research papers and studies.

The latter is dedicated to publishing books under the Centre’s Research Grants Programme, launched by the ALC to advance scientific research in the Arabic language and various related fields, reflecting the Centre’s efforts to transform the intellectual works of Arab and international writers and thinkers into books that cover diverse fields of knowledge and cater to readers across the Arab world.

Through this participation, the ALC seeks to introduce its latest publications and key cultural projects to literary and cultural audiences, as well as its high-quality initiatives launched to support and promote the Arabic language, reinforcing its global standing.

The Centre also aims to engage with publishers, writers, and cultural leaders from around the world taking part in the event, while exploring publishing experiences and the latest developments brought by technological breakthroughs, exchanging opinions, launching new partnerships, and connecting with the public.

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre is committed to participating annually in the Kuwait International Book Fair, a prominent cultural event that provides an important platform for exploring opportunities for cooperation and cultural exchange, and build bridges of communication anchored in knowledge.

This, in turn, reflects the depth of the cultural and fraternal relations between the two countries, strengthened by shared values, the Arabic language, and a common Gulf heritage.