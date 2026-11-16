UAE-Spain forum brings together 28 entities to advance space industry cooperation

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Space Agency, in collaboration with the Embassy of Spain in the UAE, organised the UAE-Spain Space Industry Exchange under its "Space Means Business" initiative, bringing together 13 Spanish space companies and 15 stakeholders from the UAE space sector to explore bilateral commercial cooperation.

The exchange forms part of the Agency's efforts to connect UAE-based companies with international partners, providing access to advanced technologies, expertise and new markets.

It supports the National Space Strategy 2031, which aims to position the UAE among the world's 10 leading space economies by 2031, doubling space economy revenues, the number of national space companies and countries receiving UAE space exports.

The event opened with remarks by Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director-General of the UAE Space Agency, and Emilio Pin Godos, Ambassador of Spain to the UAE.

Representatives from both countries highlighted their respective space industries, technological capabilities and opportunities for cooperation.

Al Qubaisi said international partnerships are among the most effective ways to develop industrial capabilities, particularly when based on shared commercial interests.

He highlighted Spain's expertise in Earth observation, satellite engineering and propulsion systems, noting that these capabilities align with the UAE space industry's priorities and provide a foundation for cooperation between companies in both countries.

He added that the Agency seeks to facilitate direct communication between businesses and transform discussions into commercial partnerships that generate products, contracts and new market opportunities.

For his part, Pin Godos emphasised the shared commitment of Spain and the UAE to advancing innovation and technological excellence in the space sector.

He noted that Spain's internationally recognised aerospace capabilities offer significant opportunities to expand cooperation with the UAE, strengthen strategic partnerships and develop technological solutions benefiting both countries.

Participating UAE entities included the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), National Space Science and Technology Center (NSSTC), 4 Earth Intelligence, Aliens R&D Space Technology, Aliensense, BLConsulting Middle East, Gistin Limited, Hex20 Space, Innovation Floor, Madari Space, Orbitworks, Ruwad Labs Limited, Stellaria and VASTARA Additive Manufacturing.

The Spanish delegation comprised Aistech Space, Arquimea Space, Compoxi, Escribano Mechanical & Engineering, FOSSA Systems, Ienai Space, Ineco, Kreios Space, Oesía Networks, Pangea Aerospace, Radian Space, Satlantis and UARX Space.

The participating companies brought complementary expertise in satellite systems and components, advanced Earth observation technologies, secure communications, propulsion and in-orbit transportation.

Discussions focused on joint technology development, local manufacturing and assembly, knowledge transfer and commercialising space-based solutions to strengthen the technical capabilities of UAE companies, enhance local supply chains and expand access to international markets.

The exchange featured 14 rounds of structured business-to-business (B2B) meetings between Spanish companies and UAE-based businesses and institutions, facilitating direct engagement and potential commercial partnerships.

The Agency also highlighted investment and business opportunities available to international companies in the UAE, including the Space Economic Zones Program.

Through its "Space Means Business" initiative, the UAE Space Agency continues to transform international cooperation into commercial opportunities that support national companies, attract investment and strengthen the UAE's position in the global space economy.