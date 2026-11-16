Digital Dubai celebrates graduation of 85 participants from Digital Future Makers programmes

DUBAI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Digital Dubai celebrated the graduation of 85 participants from its Digital Future Makers programmes, which aim to develop national digital leaders and talent.

The programmes include ELITE, designed for developing first-line leaders, ASCEND, dedicated to developing second-line leaders; and Digital Pioneers, which prepares recent Emirati graduates for careers in the digital sector.

The ceremony was held at the Etihad Museum in the presence of Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of Digital Dubai, alongside several leaders and officials from the Authority.

These programmes are part of Digital Dubai’s efforts to develop human capital by building a sustainable base of national digital leaders and talent, while cultivating specialised capabilities for critical and future-focused roles.

This approach supports the long-term sustainability of Emiratization efforts and strengthens the readiness of national talent to achieve Dubai’s digital transformation objectives.

On this occasion, Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of Digital Dubai, said, " Investing in people is the most enduring and impactful investment. This approach is guided by our wise leadership and firmly embedded as a cornerstone of Dubai’s journey towards the future. As advanced technologies and AI reshape the governments work, digital leadership is no longer defined by technology alone, but by the talent and expertise who harness its potential and lead transformation with confidence and competence.”

He added, "Digital Dubai offers an integrated ecosystem for developing national talent at every stage of their careers, from preparing recent graduates to developing first-line leaders. This approach ensures a sustainable pipeline of highly qualified national talent capable of assuming critical roles and leading future government priorities. Today, we take pride in our graduates, who bring together knowledge, experience, and ambition. We will continue investing in their development and empowerment, enabling them to play an active role in advancing Dubai’s digital transformation and digital economy objectives, while strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading global digital city."

Digital Dubai launched the ELITE program in 2024 as part of its efforts to develop a generation of government leaders capable of driving digital transformation and translating strategies into tangible results.

The programme targets department directors and first-line leaders, focusing on strengthening their ability to lead transformation initiatives, empower teams, and make informed decisions in a rapidly evolving government environment.

The programme is built around an integrated framework of leadership competencies for the digital age, developed by the Talent Management team in line with international standards and best practices.

The framework encompasses digital culture, innovation, data-driven decision-making, strategic foresight, ethical leadership, and change management.

The programme's learning journey included comprehensive assessments of leadership competencies before and after the program, blended executive education, and strategic simulation exercises involving complex transformation scenarios.

These experiences enabled participants to apply leadership tools and decision-making approaches in simulated environments that reflect the real-world challenges of government work.

The ASCEND programme supports Digital Dubai’s efforts to develop a new generation of Emirati leaders equipped to advance government digital transformation. It targets team managers and emerging leaders within the second-line leadership.

Developed by Digital Dubai in strategic partnership with the University of Cambridge, the programme offers a leadership development experience that combines world-class executive education, experiential learning, and practical workplace application.

The programme focuses on developing a set of core capabilities required of the next generation of leaders, including transformational leadership, strategic thinking, executive communication, team leadership, and the management of AI-enabled digital initiatives.

It also emphasises translating knowledge into practice, enabling participants to apply what they learn in real-world work settings.

This strengthens their ability to identify and assess challenges, make informed decisions, and turn strategic priorities into tangible initiatives and operational results.

The Digital Pioneers programme is a key component of Digital Dubai’s talent development ecosystem.

Designed as a comprehensive, year-long development journey, it aims to prepare recent Emirati graduates to enter the labour market and pursue careers in digital fields and priority areas.

The programme also helps equip the government sector with qualified national talent capable of meeting the demands of the digital economy.

The programme comprises four stages: pre-joining, the "Bidaya" onboarding programme, the capability development phase, and graduation. It is based on the globally recognised 70-20-10 learning model, which combines practical experience, learning from others, and formal training.

Under this model, 70% of learning takes place through hands-on experience and practical challenges in the workplace, 20% through interaction with colleagues and mentors and learning from their experiences, and the remaining 10% through formal training and structured learning programmes.

These programmes are part of Digital Dubai’s ongoing efforts to build a sustainable national ecosystem of digital leaders and talent capable of leading the next phase of AI-powered government and delivering more efficient, proactive, and human-centric services.