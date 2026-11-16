Jafza opens India's first overseas chemical warehouse to accelerate deliveries

DUBAI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- India's first overseas chemical warehouse has opened in Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), DP World's flagship free zone, providing Indian exporters with a base to store products closer to buyers and accelerate deliveries across the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Asia.

The facility was established by the Basic Chemicals, Cosmetics and Dyes Export Promotion Council (CHEMEXCIL), under India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and Apex Logistics, in partnership with MOL INDU Warehousing and Logistics, with support from Jafza.

It was inaugurated by Dr. E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Consul General of India to Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

The warehouse forms part of India's FLOW (Facilitating Logistics, Overseas Warehousing and Fulfilment) initiative under the Export Promotion Mission, with Dubai serving as the starting point for a broader network of overseas chemical warehouses.

The facility provides integrated logistics services, including regulatory-compliant storage, real-time inventory monitoring, customs coordination, order fulfilment, labelling and sorting.

It also enables Indian micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to benefit from Jafza's established chemical industry ecosystem, comprising more than 532 petrochemical companies from over 70 countries and more than 2,300 Indian businesses operating in the free zone.

Abdulla Al Hashmi, Global Chief Operating Officer, Parks and Economic Zones at DP World, said demand for specialised chemical logistics services is growing rapidly, noting that more than 200 chemical companies have joined Jafza since 2021, with Indian businesses accounting for nearly a quarter, the largest share among individual countries.

He highlighted the benefits of the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), including reduced tariffs, alongside the dedicated warehousing facilities provided through FLOW.

Al Hashmi added that the initiative enables Indian exporters to manufacture, store and re-export products from a single UAE-based hub, supporting business growth, trade flows and new economic opportunities.

Vishal Ganju, Executive Director of CHEMEXCIL, said Indian MSMEs often face difficulties securing orders because they cannot maintain stock close to buyers.

He explained that the new facility would enable Indian exporters to offer next-day deliveries to customers in the UAE, strengthening their competitiveness and creating new business opportunities.

Ganju noted that India currently accounts for only 6.3 percent of the UAE's chemical imports, highlighting significant potential for Indian companies to expand their presence in the market.

Capt. Sanjay Barodawala, Director of MOL INDU Warehousing and Logistics, stressed that chemical supply chains require specialised storage facilities that comply with regulatory standards and provide reliable operations.

He said the partnership combines MOL's global network with INDU's warehousing experience in Jafza, offering Indian exporters dependable logistics services and improved access to markets across the Gulf, Africa and beyond.

Sukhjinder Singh, CEO of Apex Logistics, said Dubai provides Indian exporters with a strategic base to serve the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Asia through integrated storage, inventory monitoring and delivery services.

The project brings together four partners with complementary responsibilities. CHEMEXCIL facilitates the participation of Indian exporters, particularly MSMEs, under FLOW and the Export Promotion Mission.

Apex Logistics manages the programme, including inventory monitoring and order fulfilment, while MOL INDU provides specialised chemical warehousing operations. Jafza supplies the free-zone infrastructure, multimodal transport connectivity and regulatory environment supporting the initiative.