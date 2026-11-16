DEWA showcases over 50 innovative projects during UAE Innovates Month 2026

DUBAI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is participating in UAE Innovates Month 2026 under the theme ‘UAE Innovates’, with a wide-ranging programme featuring more than 50 innovative projects across its various branches, 18 interactive sessions and hackathon competitions, as well as 23 awareness sessions, workshops and panel discussions.

“We have learnt from the school of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, that the culture of innovation opens new horizons for growth, ensuring global leadership, as well as continuous and sustainable advancement. UAE Innovates Month represents a national platform to accelerate the innovation journey, solidifying the UAE’s position among the world’s most innovative countries. At DEWA, we are committed to paving the way for innovative ideas and providing the necessary tools to transform them into viable projects and practices. We spare no effort in equipping our employees, particularly young people, with the knowledge, technologies, guidance and hands-on experience they need to turn their passions into innovations that enrich our economy and enhance the wellbeing of our society. This further reinforces Dubai’s position as a global platform for developing future solutions and innovative business models that support sustainable and inclusive development,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

DEWA’s Innovation Month programme showcases the organisation’s achievements in developing innovative ideas and its efforts to anticipate and shape a sustainable future. The programme draws on innovation, emerging and future technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation, advanced manufacturing, 3D printing and virtual reality.

Its events feature interactive and knowledge-sharing sessions, workshops, technological and innovative experiences, exhibitions, innovation campaigns and activities designed for employees, women, families, students and young people.

These events broaden participation and provide opportunities to exchange knowledge, experiences, best practices and success stories, making innovation an engaging experience that inspires different segments of society to turn ideas into practical solutions with sustainable impact.