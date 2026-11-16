DP World, Majid Al Futtaim partner to scale Egyptian exports, strengthen regional trade

CAIRO, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Majid Al Futtaim, a pioneer in shopping malls, communities, retail, and leisure across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, and DP World, a global leader in end-to-end supply chain solutions, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen trade corridors and expand access to regional markets for Egyptian producers, with plans to significantly scale Majid Al Futtaim’s container volumes from Egypt to the UAE.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Galal Ismail, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim Holding, and Ahmad Yousef Al-Hassan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC, at Mall of Egypt in Cairo.

By combining Majid Al Futtaim's regional demand, customer relationships and Egyptian supplier network with DP World's end-to-end trade and logistics infrastructure, the partnership aims to create new opportunities for Egyptian producers to reach customers in the UAE and other regional markets.

Initially focused on fresh fruit and vegetables, the collaboration will explore opportunities to streamline sourcing, consolidation, cold-chain logistics, customs clearance and distribution.

The longer-term ambition is to establish a scalable Egypt-origin export platform that can progressively expand into additional product categories and regional markets, building on Egypt's production capabilities and strategic position as a regional trade hub.

Ahmed Galal Ismail said, "For nearly three decades, Majid Al Futtaim’s investment in Egypt has been driven by a fundamental belief in the country's economic potential. We have never viewed Egypt simply as a market, but as a cornerstone of regional growth and opportunity. Our recently launched Egypt Impact Report reflects the scale of that commitment, including US$2.7 billion invested to date, and highlights the lasting economic and social value we continue to create alongside our Egyptian partners.

"Our partnership with DP World represents the next chapter of that journey. By connecting the strength of Egyptian producers with our established regional customer network and DP World's global logistics network and trade expertise, we aim to significantly scale our export volumes from Egypt to the UAE and create new pathways for Egyptian products to reach regional markets. This is about translating Egypt's production capabilities and strategic geographic advantage into tangible economic opportunity, supporting local businesses and contributing to Egypt's long-term growth."

Ahmad Yousef Al-Hassan said, “Egypt is one of the region's largest growers of fresh produce, and the UAE is a leading regional trade and distribution hub. Connecting the two more closely creates lasting value for both and gives Egyptian products a gateway to other markets. By putting the full strength of DP World's integrated network – ports, economic zones, logistics and marine services – behind this partnership with Majid Al Futtaim, we are building a seamless trade corridor from farm to shelf. Starting with fresh produce, this is a model designed to scale across new categories and markets, deepening Egypt’s trade with the UAE and its neighbours and supporting food security and economic growth across the region.”

Under the proposed model, produce from Majid Al Futtaim’s Egyptian suppliers will be consolidated in DP World’s temperature-controlled facilities at Sokhna before being shipped through Sokhna Port to the UAE using DP World's regional feeder shipping services.

On arrival, the cargo will move under refrigeration to Jebel Ali for distribution across Majid Al Futtaim’s retail network. By bringing the different stages of the journey together within DP World's network, the companies aim to reduce unnecessary handling, maintain cold-chain integrity and improve visibility from order placement through to final delivery.

The partnership builds on the longstanding economic relationship between Egypt and the UAE, reflecting the important role of private-sector collaboration in deepening bilateral ties, expanding trade and investment opportunities, and supporting regional economic growth.

For Majid Al Futtaim, the collaboration represents a further step in its longstanding commitment to Egypt's economic development, recently highlighted in its Egypt Impact Report, which outlines the company's economic and social contribution since entering the market in 1998.

With cumulative investments of US$2.7 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has supported more than 226,000 direct and indirect job opportunities. The company also sources 99.8% of its retail products locally, strengthening Egyptian supply chains and supporting local producers and farmers.

For DP World, the food corridor draws on all parts of the company’s end-to-end supply chain infrastructure by linking ports and terminals, economic zones, logistics and marine services.

DP World has operated Sokhna Port since 2008 and has invested more than US$1.4 billion in Egypt, including the Sokhna Logistics Park, which opened in October 2025.

Beyond the initial scope of the partnership, Majid Al Futtaim already exports Egyptian products across seven markets in the GCC and Africa, spanning fresh produce, consumer goods, dairy and deli products, light household products and textiles.

By combining this established export footprint with DP World's logistics capabilities and global network, the partnership aims to expand the reach and competitiveness of Egyptian products across regional markets.