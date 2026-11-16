Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2026 attracts 1,210 exhibitors from 57 countries

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, the eighth and largest edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) will take place from 19th to 22nd November 2026 at ADNEC Marina Hall.

This year’s edition will feature record local, GCC and international participation from leading companies specialising in boat manufacturing, fishing equipment and marine sports.

Organised by ADNEC Group under the theme “Life on and Beyond the Water”, this year’s Show brings together leading companies and brands from across the marine sector, further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a hub for innovation and development across these vital industries.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said, “This year’s edition has achieved record results across all key performance indicators, making it the largest since the Show was first launched. This success would not have been possible without the significant and unwavering support of the UAE’s wise leadership, as well as the guidance and direction of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan. His support has contributed to strengthening the Show’s competitiveness and its ability to attract leading local and international companies specialising in these vital sectors.”

He added, “The Show reflects ADNEC Group’s strategy to support the development of national industries in the boat manufacturing sector by promoting locally made products, facilitating business deals across different sectors and opening new markets for UAE companies. We are proud of the strong participation of national boat manufacturers, making the Show the largest gathering for this sector.”

This year’s edition has seen the number of participating exhibitors and brands rise to 1,210, representing 13% growth compared with the previous edition and representing 57 countries.

The number of participating UAE companies and brands has also risen to 435, an increase of 31% compared with the previous edition.

A key feature of this year’s Show is the launch of a range of new products making their global debuts, including luxury yachts, houseboats, fishing and leisure boats, and marine sports equipment.

GCC participation has also grown significantly, reaching 355 exhibitors and brands, an increase of 216% compared with the previous edition.

Participation by manufacturers of fishing and leisure boats has increased by 33% compared with the previous edition, while the number of boats on display has risen by 29% to 168.

The exhibition area has also expanded to more than 96,000 square metres, representing growth of 13% compared with the previous edition.

Timed at the start of the Gulf marine season, ADIBS gives exhibitors direct access to a highly qualified, purchase-ready audience at the moment buying decisions are made.

This year, the show extends beyond boats with new sectors in lifestyle, wellness and outdoor living. The Boaters Market, the Lifestyle & Wellness Zone and the Outdoor Living Zone join the Innovation Zone, where new companies present their latest products.

Visitors can explore everything from fishing boats to gear at the Fishing Zone and learn the basics of boating from experts at the Knowledge Box.

Following its introduction in 2025, the Charter Show returns as the only dedicated superyacht and charter show in the region, while the Waterfront Lounge offers a premium setting for business conversations.

Alongside the wide range of boats on display at the marina, visitors can see them in action through live demonstrations and sea trials, offering the opportunity to experience their performance first-hand.

Meanwhile, the Navigation Hub provides a range of thrilling on-water activities that lets every visitor set sail for adventure.

As the UAE marks 2026 as its national Year of Family, ADIBS opens its doors to every generation. Family programming expands this year with a new Treasure Hunt across the show and enjoy the enlarged Kids Zone activities.

ADIBS 2026 is supported by industry bodies including the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Maritime and The Captain’s Club.