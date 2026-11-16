Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure highlights UAE mineral strategy at Mining Show 2026

DUBAI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure inaugurated the 19th edition of The Mining Show 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre on Monday, bringing together officials, experts, investors and representatives of mining and mineral resources companies from around the world.

The two-day event, running until 17th November, explores the sector's future, investment opportunities and challenges facing critical and strategic mineral supply chains.

In its opening address, the Ministry emphasised the growing strategic importance of mineral resources in supporting economic growth and future industries, amid rising global demand for critical minerals.

It highlighted challenges arising from the concentration of processing and refining capabilities in a limited number of countries, alongside the impact of geopolitical developments and trade restrictions on supply chain stability.

The Ministry stressed that developing the mining sector extends beyond resource extraction to building capabilities in processing, refining and manufacturing, supported by investment in advanced technologies and innovation to enhance supply chain resilience and maximise the economic value of mineral resources.

It outlined the UAE's efforts to advance its mining and mineral resources sector through the National Mineral Resources Strategy, which aims to increase the sector's contribution to non-oil GDP to 5 percent by 2030, supporting economic diversification and creating new investment opportunities.

The Ministry also highlighted efforts to establish a unified national geological database and modernise regulatory frameworks to attract investment, while strengthening the UAE's position as a regional hub for mineral processing and trade.

It noted that the country's strategic location and extensive logistics networks provide connections to African, Asian and European markets.

The Ministry emphasised the importance of expanding international cooperation in critical minerals and developing partnerships in processing, refining, geological data exchange and workforce development to enhance supply security and establish more diversified and sustainable value chains.

It also highlighted the role of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation in advancing exploration, mining and processing activities, improving operational efficiency and optimising resource management.

The Ministry called for directing investment towards advanced technologies and innovative solutions that support sustainable and responsible mining practices.

It encouraged participants to leverage the event to develop practical partnerships in investment, knowledge and technology exchange, and workforce development, reaffirming its readiness to cooperate with stakeholders and investors to advance the sector and unlock new growth opportunities.

The Mining Show 2026 features specialised sessions and discussions on critical mineral investments, supply chain resilience, advanced technologies, AI, operational efficiency and sustainability, alongside exhibitions showcasing the latest mining equipment and technological solutions.