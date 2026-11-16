Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with interior ministers, police leaders attending World Police Summit 2026

DUBAI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, met with a number of interior ministers and senior police officials attending the fifth edition of the World Police Summit, which opened today at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Summit is organised by Dubai Police under the theme ‘Connected for Impact: Uniting Global Policing to Safeguard Future Generations’.

The event, which runs until 18th November, brings together more than 220 police and security leaders, experts and decision-makers from over 90 countries to strengthen international cooperation in addressing security challenges and explore the future of policing.

The Summit’s guests included Matúš Šutaj Eštok, Minister of Interior of Slovakia; Panče Toškovski, Minister of Interior of North Macedonia; Colonel General Ramazon Rahimzoda, Minister of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan; Ivan Kubrakov, Minister of Internal Affairs of Belarus; Sudhan Gurung, Minister of Home Affairs of Nepal; Kamo Tsutsulyan, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Armenia; and Colonel General Bakhodir Khamidovich Tashmatov, Commander of the National Guard of Uzbekistan.

Also attending were Major General Hamad Ahmed Al Munaifi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Public Security Affairs at Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior; Major General Adel Abdullah Ameen, Assistant Under-Secretary for Human Resources in Bahrain; and Abdellatif Hammouchi, Director-General of National Security and Director-General of Territorial Surveillance in Morocco, along with police chiefs from several countries.

The meeting was also attended by Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, who expressed his appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed for his continued support for policing and his commitment to strengthening Dubai’s position as a global centre for the exchange of security knowledge and expertise.

He also highlighted H.H. Sheikh Hamdan’s efforts to advance international partnerships that contribute to protecting communities and enhancing their safety and stability.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri said His Highness’s meeting with the Summit’s guests reflects the UAE leadership’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with police and security organisations worldwide and its recognition of the importance of collective action in addressing rapidly evolving security challenges.

He added that this continued support provides further impetus for developing policing capabilities, adopting innovative solutions and translating international dialogue into partnerships and initiatives that deliver tangible results.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri said the World Police Summit reflects Dubai’s approach to strengthening international cooperation and bringing together efforts to serve communities.

He noted that the Summit provides an opportunity for police leaders, decision-makers and experts to exchange perspectives and develop more effective responses to cross-border crime and emerging security threats.

Such cooperation, he added, is essential to enhancing the readiness of police organisations and building a safer future for generations to come.