Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights enduring UAE-India friendship at book launch in Dubai

DUBAI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended the launch of "Bridging the Gulf: The Remaking of the India–UAE Relationship", a book by Navdeep Singh Suri, India's former ambassador to the UAE and Egypt.

Sheikh Nahyan delivered the keynote address at the event, hosted by the Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC Dubai) at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa on Palm Jumeirah.

The event was attended by Dr. Emmadi Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Consul General of India in Dubai, Ambassador Suri, council members and representatives of the business and professional community contributing to relations between the two countries.

Sheikh Nahyan expressed his pleasure at attending the launch of a book written by a longtime friend, highlighting the enduring friendship between the UAE and India, built on mutual trust across generations.

He paid tribute to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whose commitment to strengthening bilateral relations has played a central role in advancing the UAE–India partnership.

He also praised the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which has helped establish Dubai as a global business hub and a welcoming home for the Indian community.

Sheikh Nahyan acknowledged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that his friendship with the UAE President has elevated bilateral relations to new heights.

He emphasised that the leadership of both countries has transformed their longstanding friendship into an ambitious, forward-looking partnership contributing to prosperity and development in both nations and beyond.

Sheikh Nahyan said the book traces the evolution of UAE–India relations from early trade across the Arabian Sea and the pearl merchants of Bombay and Dubai to today's comprehensive strategic and economic partnership.

He noted that the book demonstrates how governments build upon relationships established by families, merchants and communities over generations.

Sheikh Nahyan highlighted Suri's diplomatic service in the UAE during a significant period in bilateral relations, noting that his experience and historical research provide valuable insights into the decisions, personalities and circumstances that shaped the partnership.

He identified three key lessons from the book, beginning with the importance of trust as the foundation of trade and bilateral cooperation.

He explained that the historical pearl trade between the two countries relied on personal honour and mutual confidence, often carrying greater weight than formal agreements.

Sheikh Nahyan said this legacy of trust helped the two governments conclude the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in record time.

The second lesson, he said, concerns the importance of deliberately fostering tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

He cited the Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi as an example of the UAE's commitment to interfaith understanding, mutual respect and coexistence, noting that the country's welcoming environment enables people from different backgrounds to live, work and invest with confidence.

He stressed that tolerance creates the conditions in which talent, enterprise and innovation can flourish.

The third lesson highlights the strength of partnerships when confronted by challenges.

Sheikh Nahyan said the UAE had demonstrated calm, resilience and unity during a difficult regional period this year.

He recalled Suri's account of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visiting an injured Indian worker and pledging care for citizens and residents alike, reflecting the UAE's commitment to protecting the safety and dignity of everyone living in the country.

He also highlighted Prime Minister Modi's pledge that India would stand shoulder to shoulder with the UAE, noting that such solidarity demonstrates the depth of bilateral relations beyond economic and diplomatic cooperation.

Referring to the UAE's Year of the Family, Sheikh Nahyan emphasised the central role families have played in strengthening relations between the two countries.

He cited Emirati families who lived and traded in Bombay and Indian families who have made the UAE their home for generations, describing them as living bridges that carry friendship and understanding from one generation to the next.

He added that young people are building on this legacy through education, entrepreneurship and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, benefiting from the expanding opportunities created by the partnership.

Sheikh Nahyan congratulated Ambassador Suri on his book and thanked IBPC Dubai for organising the event, before formally declaring the book launched in the UAE.

Suri began researching the book to document the decade following Prime Minister Modi's 2015 visit to the UAE.

His research subsequently expanded to cover centuries of relations, from the pearl and gold trades and the merchant families that helped build Dubai to the countries' present-day strategic partnership.

During the event, IBPC Dubai recognised its Lifetime and Diamond members, alongside table tennis player Diya Chitale, a bronze medallist at the 2026 Asian Games.

Sunil Sinha, Vice Chairman of IBPC Dubai, and Ankur Gupta, a member of its steering committee, also participated in discussions on strengthening the council's activities, encouraging professional engagement and providing mentorship.

The event highlighted the longstanding contributions of families, businesses and professional networks to building mutual trust and sustaining cooperation between the UAE and India.