Middle East Energy Outlook highlights UAE–Asia corridor's role in energy transition

DUBAI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Middle East Energy Outlook media roundtable, organised by Middle East Energy in Dubai on Monday, highlighted the strategic importance of the UAE–Asia energy corridor in strengthening energy resilience and developing power infrastructure to meet growing electricity demand.

The roundtable brought together industry experts, media representatives and knowledge partners to discuss investment in electricity networks, manufacturing capabilities, energy security and supply chains.

Participants included Mark Ring, Group Director at Middle East Energy; Hassan Zaheer, Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer at PTR Inc.; Amr Mahmoud, Vice President of Supply Chain Research for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) at Rystad Energy; and Nishant Kumar, Senior Renewables and Power Analyst for MENA at Rystad Energy.

Discussions focused on growing demand for reliable equipment, technical expertise and manufacturing capabilities as countries expand electricity generation and modernise their grids.

Participants also explored how Asian manufacturing expertise and investment through the UAE could accelerate infrastructure development and strengthen cooperation among suppliers, manufacturers and project developers.

Ring said Middle East Energy 2026, held in Dubai in September, attracted 1,500 exhibitors and 39,000 visitors over three days, reflecting the event's growing international significance.

He noted that Asian companies accounted for more than 60 percent of exhibitors, while visitors from Asia represented over 15 percent of attendance.

Ring added that the exhibition aims to increase the number of participating companies to 1,900 in 2027, with Asian exhibitors expected to maintain a share of approximately 60 percent.

He stressed that the future of the energy sector depends on connecting the entire power value chain, from generation and transmission to distribution, storage and supporting technologies.

Ring highlighted the UAE–Asia corridor's potential to combine Asian manufacturing capabilities with regional investment and technical expertise to develop resilient, future-ready infrastructure.

He also pointed to growing opportunities in electric vehicle charging, solar energy and energy storage, identifying solar and storage technologies among the exhibition's strongest expected growth areas.

Zaheer said peak electricity demand in the UAE is projected to increase by approximately 40 percent between 2022 and 2030, while demand for grid equipment is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of around 10 percent between 2025 and 2030.

He explained that these projections reflect growing requirements across residential, commercial and industrial sectors, including the expansion of data centres.

According to figures presented during the roundtable, electricity consumption in the UAE reached 174.5 terawatt-hours in 2025, an increase of 4.7 percent, while peak demand reached a record 33.7 gigawatts in August 2026.

The presentation also indicated that electricity demand in Abu Dhabi could nearly double by 2035.

Zaheer highlighted the UAE's extensive electricity infrastructure, comprising more than 600 high-voltage substations, while Dubai Electricity and Water Authority plans to add more than 78 substations operating at 132 kilovolts between 2026 and 2028.

He noted that approximately 6.5 gigawatts of renewable energy projects will also need to be connected to the grid by 2030.

Zaheer stressed that developing resilient power networks requires reliable equipment manufacturers, advanced technologies, digital solutions and secure supply chains, with India and China offering significant manufacturing expertise.

Rystad Energy presented its outlook for renewable energy and power generation, forecasting approximately 400 gigawatts of net power capacity additions across the Middle East and Southeast Asia corridor between December 2025 and December 2030.

Solar energy, wind power and energy storage are expected to account for approximately 72 percent of these additions, equivalent to around 290 gigawatts.

The company also projected that data centre capacity across the corridor would increase from eight gigawatts to 26 gigawatts by 2030.

Mahmoud said current geopolitical conditions are encouraging regional stakeholders to strengthen resilience through infrastructure consolidation, asset diversification and the development of local supply chains.

He highlighted the growing role of digitalisation and artificial intelligence (AI) in supporting energy security and improving operational efficiency.

Kumar emphasised that the UAE–Asia corridor is becoming increasingly important for meeting electricity demand, strengthening supply chains and facilitating investment flows.

He noted that Asia's manufacturing and engineering capabilities, particularly in China and India, support the cost competitiveness of solar, battery and electricity grid technologies.

Kumar added that the UAE's strategic position enables it to connect Asian manufacturing centres with regional energy projects, supporting the development of more resilient power systems.

Middle East Energy 2027 will take place from 11th to 13th May at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, marking the exhibition's relocation after 50 years at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The event will bring together international manufacturers, suppliers, investors and energy sector decision-makers to explore emerging technologies, strengthen partnerships and address growing electricity infrastructure requirements.