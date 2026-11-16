Ministry of Family launches first nationwide Early Childhood Week

DUBAI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The first nationwide edition of Early Childhood Week, organised by the Ministry of Family in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), began on Monday, featuring educational, recreational and interactive experiences for children and families across the UAE.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of ECA, the initiative runs until 22nd November under the theme "Every Moment Matters".

The week supports the UAE's strategic vision to enhance the quality of life of children and families and strengthen early childhood care and development through integrated environments that promote health, learning and well-being.

Organised as part of the Year of the Family 2026 programmes, the initiative aims to strengthen partnerships supporting children's development and provide families with opportunities to participate in their children's learning, discover their abilities and develop their skills.

The week brings together 130 government and private entities and institutions from the education, health, culture, sports and community sectors, offering more than 300 events and experiences for children up to eight years old, their families and caregivers.

Participating entities include the Ministry of Education, National Academy for Childhood Development, Dubai's Community Development Authority (CDA), Dubai Municipality, Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), Sharjah's House of Wisdom, Ajman Municipality, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the UAE National Orchestra.

Activities across the seven emirates include play-based learning, interactive workshops, reading and storytelling sessions, cultural and heritage experiences, artistic and musical performances, and initiatives promoting health, physical activity and community inclusion.

Several initiatives preceded the week's launch, including Welcome, Little Travellers at Dubai International Airport, introduced by the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai).

The initiative featured dedicated children's passport counters, offering young travellers a special welcome and souvenir passports bearing Early Childhood Week branding, highlighting the importance of accommodating children's needs in public services.

In Abu Dhabi, the UAE National Orchestra presented Once Upon a Tune: Peter and the Wolf at The Arts Center at New York University Abu Dhabi, introducing children and families to orchestral music through an interactive experience combining storytelling and imagination.

Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, emphasised that early childhood represents a pivotal stage in human development, making its advancement a national responsibility requiring an integrated approach encompassing education, healthcare, and social and cultural development.

She noted that the UAE leadership's vision and directives have established a national approach placing children and families at the forefront of development priorities, supporting policies and programmes that provide comprehensive care, strengthen family stability and empower parents to nurture future generations.

Suhail stressed that advancing the early childhood ecosystem requires institutional coordination and the effective mobilisation of expertise and resources to address children's needs comprehensively while strengthening cooperation among families, institutions and society.

She said Early Childhood Week reflects the national commitment to supporting the Year of the Family's objectives by expanding participation in initiatives that promote children's growth and well-being and highlighting the shared responsibility of different sectors in creating supportive environments.

The Minister added that broad participation by national institutions demonstrates the importance of collective action and provides opportunities to combine diverse expertise in developing programmes tailored to the needs of children and families.

She noted that these efforts help raise awareness of the importance of early childhood and establish it as a shared priority across institutional and community initiatives.

The first day's activities included the launch of A Moment Together at School in Dubai, organised in partnership with the Ministry of Education, bringing children, parents and caregivers together for school-based experiences involving reading, storytelling, play and discovery.

The initiative aims to strengthen family participation in children's learning and introduce parents and caregivers to approaches that support skills development during the early years.

Dubai's Community Development Authority is also presenting City of the Future at Dubai Hills Mall, featuring a miniature city with interactive stations exploring health, protection, learning, creativity, inclusion and sustainability.

Meanwhile, HCT campuses in Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah are hosting Early Childhood Forum: Learning, Engagement and Family Partnerships, Early Childhood Carnival and Together Labs, alongside the Partners in Excellence: From Idea to Impact – Innovative Educational Practices Exhibition.

The programme also includes HCT's EDUVATE competition, encouraging educators and students to present innovative educational practices and projects that improve early childhood learning experiences.

In Abu Dhabi, the National Academy for Childhood Development is offering programmes focusing on family learning, heritage and life skills, complemented by exploratory museum tours, storytelling and interactive activities that introduce children to Emirati culture and national identity.

In Sharjah, the Sharjah Education Academy (SEA) is presenting Early Childhood City, while House of Wisdom is hosting family programmes featuring theatrical performances, creativity and discovery stations, and sensory spaces for infants and young children.

Fujairah's activities include I Am from the UAE, the Little Archaeologist Workshop and Heritage Village Discovery Tour, combining educational experiences with opportunities to explore Emirati heritage.

Umm Al Qaiwain is offering Our Little Ones: Stories and Heritage, featuring four interactive zones combining play, movement and hands-on activities.

In Ras Al Khaimah, Early Childhood Carnival and Together Labs brings together children, families, students and specialists through educational and recreational activities, including storytelling, drawing and handicrafts.

Ajman is hosting Sooq Al-Freej: Early Childhood Neighbourhood Market, where children can operate small stalls with their families, showcase handmade products and develop social and practical skills.

The week's agenda also features programmes promoting children's health, well-being and physical activity, alongside initiatives supporting children of determination and encouraging their participation in inclusive environments suited to their needs and abilities.

To mark World Children's Day on 20th November, the Ministry of Family, in collaboration with UNICEF and national partners, will organise Childhood Run and Together in Blue activities in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah.

The programme includes a one-kilometre family fun run for children up to eight years old, their families and caregivers, promoting physical activity and shared outdoor experiences.

The accompanying Together in Blue campaign encourages government and private entities, institutions and community members to demonstrate their support for children's rights by incorporating the colour blue into public spaces and activities.

Early Childhood Week aims to strengthen family engagement in educational, cultural and sporting activities while expanding opportunities for children to discover their interests and develop their abilities.

The initiative also seeks to foster sustainable partnerships among institutions and communities, supporting an integrated national ecosystem that places children and families at the centre of development priorities.

The Ministry of Family invited families and caregivers to explore the full programme, schedules and venues through www.ecweek.ae and the social media channels of the Ministry and ECA, and to check attendance and registration requirements with the organisers.