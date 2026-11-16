Big 5 Global 2026 summits to convene 1,200 construction leaders in Dubai

DUBAI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Leading UAE government entities and industry representatives will headline three leadership summits at Big 5 Global 2026, exploring investment, infrastructure, urban development and technology adoption across the construction sector.

The Big 5 Global Leaders' Summit, LiveableCitiesX Summit and Big 5 FutureTech Summit will bring together government and city authorities, master planners, investors, consultants, utility providers, infrastructure owners and technology leaders to discuss priorities shaping the built environment across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA).

The summits are expected to attract more than 1,200 delegates, with over 70 speakers contributing to more than 40 sessions and 15 hours of strategic discussions on construction, urban planning and technological innovation.

The programme will examine investment priorities, governance frameworks, project delivery and technology applications that will influence the development of future cities and infrastructure.

The Big 5 Global Leaders' Summit will explore the relationship between national ambitions, investment priorities and project delivery challenges.

The summit will open with a keynote address by Mohamed Almansoori, Under-Secretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

Other speakers include Omar Saif Ghobash, Adviser to the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs; Dr. Mahmoud Al-Burai, Adviser at the Director-General's Office of Dubai Municipality; Ebtesam AlKaabi, Senior Vice President at Jebel Ali Free Zone; Cynthia Corby, Partner at Deloitte; Amer Khansaheb, Managing Director of Khansaheb; Dr. Valerio Soldani, Trade Commissioner to the UAE and Oman at the Italian Trade Agency; and Simon Penney, Deputy CEO of Innovo Group.

Gregory Karpinski, Chief Operating Officer and Partner at KEO Group, will discuss organisational leadership, innovative thinking and effective decision-making.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, will participate in a discussion on how senior executives balance competing priorities and make decisions that influence organisational performance and project execution.

The LiveableCitiesX Summit will focus on developing accessible, resilient and economically competitive cities capable of accommodating urban growth.

Dr. Maria Hanif AlQassim, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Policies and Economic Studies Sector at the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism, will deliver the opening address, examining the effects of urbanisation, climate resilience and economic competitiveness on the built environment.

Other speakers include Mansour Saleh Al Harbi, Acting Executive Director for the Activation and Development Control Sector at the Urban Planning and Permits Centre, Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport; Khawla Al Hashimi, Chief Projects Officer at Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq); Andre Vreman, Chairman and Managing Partner of Climate Neutral Real Estate; and Vladislav Boutenko, Managing Director and Senior Partner at Boston Consulting Group.

The summit will also explore the development of integrated communities through a panel featuring representatives from Deyaar, ORO24 Real Estate Development and Sdeira Group – Abu Dhabi Ports.

Discussions will address housing affordability, mobility, social infrastructure and financing models that support sustainable urban development.

The Big 5 FutureTech Summit will highlight emerging technologies transforming project planning, design, construction and asset management, including artificial intelligence (AI), digital twins, automation and connected systems.

The summit will open with a keynote by Mahaba Salem Alsaleh, Head of the Technology Development Section at the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, followed by a discussion with Maitha Ali Al Nuaimi, Director of the GIS Centre Department at Dubai Municipality.

An executive panel moderated by Saphia Ali, AI Governance and Institutional Strategy Adviser, will bring together representatives from Forgechemy, Deloitte, Citi Developers and Premier Construction Software to examine leadership capabilities and talent development in an AI-enabled construction industry.

Another panel featuring Al-Futtaim Technologies, Target Engineering Construction Company, Trojan Construction Holding and Autodesk Middle East will explore strategies for developing high-performing project ecosystems that improve productivity, resilience and delivery efficiency.

Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President at dmg events, said decisions being made by the construction industry today would shape the built environment for decades.

She highlighted the importance of aligning investment priorities with project delivery, ensuring urban growth meets community needs and leveraging technology to improve how infrastructure and assets are designed, constructed and managed.

Heijmans added that the leadership summits provide a platform for examining these priorities and encouraging collaboration in response to changing market requirements.

Big 5 Global is supported by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure as its main supporting partner, alongside Dubai Civil Defence, the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Municipality, the Department of Municipalities and Transport, and Riyadh Region Municipality.

The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is the host city partner, while summit sponsors include the Italian Trade Agency, TALCO | Saudi Made, Innovo, Trojan Construction Holding, KEZAD Group, National Industries Park, Deloitte, Boston Consulting Group, Climate Neutral Real Estate, KEO Group, M.A.H.Y Khoory & Co, the Nemetschek Group, Premier Construction Software and Quantum Industries.

Big 5 Global 2026 will take place from 23rd to 26th November at Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together construction and urban development professionals to explore investment opportunities, technologies and partnerships shaping the industry's future.