World Health Expo 2027 spotlights longevity, wellness programme

DUBAI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- World Health Expo (WHX) 2027, scheduled to take place in Dubai next January, will highlight its Longevity and Wellness programme through the Healthspan Stage, held on 27th and 28th January at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

A key panel discussion titled "The GCC metabolic health challenge – What can we change now?" will examine the interconnected effects of obesity, diabetes, physical inactivity, poor sleep and stress, focusing on interventions that hospitals, employers, insurers and individuals can implement over the next two years.

The discussion builds on the UAE's National Health and Nutrition Survey 2024–2025, published by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) in January 2026. Its findings support ongoing national prevention efforts, including the National Prediabetes and Diabetes Screening campaign and the national plan to address non-communicable diseases.

The session will also explore how prevention can become part of routine healthcare and everyday life, examining the responsibilities of healthcare providers, workplaces and insurers in supporting sustainable behavioural changes, alongside measures individuals can adopt to improve their metabolic health.

Dr. Mishkat Shehata, Vice President of the Emirates Lifestyle and Longevity Medicine Society, Chief Medical Officer at OMICS Precision Health in the UAE and a member of the WHX Healthspan Stage advisory board, emphasised that metabolic health is essential to helping people live healthier for longer.

She explained that obesity, diabetes, physical inactivity, inadequate sleep and chronic stress are closely interconnected, making integrated support essential. Early identification of health risks must be followed by coordinated care that encourages lasting lifestyle changes, alongside appropriate clinical treatment when needed.

Shehata stressed that the UAE has made prevention a national priority, noting that extending these efforts across healthcare services, workplaces and communities would allow more people to benefit. She also highlighted the importance of practical support suited to individuals' daily lives, with progress measured through improvements in health, physical function and quality of life.

Held under the theme "From wellness to healthspan: Building credible, scalable longevity", the two-day programme will explore how preventive healthcare, healthy lifestyles and ageing science can help people enjoy more years in good health.

Sessions will examine scientific evidence supporting clinical longevity services, methods for measuring outcomes and requirements for expanding access to these services.

Discussions will also explore the relationship between metabolic health and the development of hospital-based longevity services, including patient selection, multidisciplinary care, governance frameworks and financial sustainability.

The programme will further examine how genomics, blood biomarkers, medical imaging and wearable technology data can support earlier identification of health risks and more personalised prevention strategies.

These topics reflect findings from an October 2026 Frost and Sullivan report titled *Longevity is redefining healthcare: From reactive care to lifelong health*, which was provided as background research for the programme.

The report identifies clinical validation, integrated health data and payment models supporting prevention as essential foundations for expanding the adoption of longevity medicine.

Solenne Singer, Senior Vice President of Healthcare at inD, said current diabetes projections in the UAE reinforce the importance of prevention as a national priority.

She noted that the Healthspan Stage will bring together clinicians, healthcare providers, investors and technology companies to explore practical measures, identify key stakeholders and establish methods for measuring meaningful progress.

Singer added that growing interest in longevity must be supported by clinically credible and affordable services to ensure wider accessibility.

She emphasised that connecting metabolic health with discussions involving hospitals, workplaces, insurance providers and investors would help the programme explore ways to expand preventive healthcare to more people.

WHX will also introduce a dedicated Longevity and Wellness exhibition sector at DWTC, bringing together companies specialising in prevention, healthy ageing, precision health and wellness.

The sector will connect participating companies with healthcare buyers, providing access to growing markets shaping the next generation of preventive healthcare.

Held under the patronage of MoHAP, WHX 2027 will take place at Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai and DWTC.

The exhibition forms part of World Healthcare Week 2027, alongside WHX Tech and WHX Leaders, bringing together healthcare trade, technology and global leadership from 25th to 29th January.