SCCI promotes Sharjah’s investment opportunities at Web Summit

SHARJAH, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) participated in Web Summit 2026, which took place in Lisbon, Portugal, as a member of the UAE’s official delegation led by the Ministry of Investment.

As one of the world’s leading platforms for technology, entrepreneurship and innovation, Web Summit 2026 featured more than 70,000 participants from 164 countries, bringing together tech founders, investors, and industry leaders to explore the latest developments and the future of technology.

SCCI’s participation forms part of its efforts to expand Sharjah’s global economic footprint, showcase its investment potential and competitive advantages, and identify opportunities for collaboration with the international business community.

These efforts aim to attract strategic investments, broaden the network of trade and investment partnerships for companies based in the emirate, and highlight the promising opportunities available in Sharjah’s technology and new economy sectors.

The Sharjah Chamber’s delegation was represented at the event by Sultan Abdullah Al Ali, Head of Investor Services Department at SCCI.

The Chamber showcased the emirate’s competitive investment advantages, including the facilities and services it offers to support business growth.

It also explored opportunities to establish trade and investment partnerships with participating international companies and institutions, and engaged with investors and entrepreneurs to identify potential areas of joint cooperation.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said the Chamber’s participation in Web Summit 2026 reflects its commitment to enhancing Sharjah’s economic presence at leading international events and showcasing the emirate’s competitive advantages and advanced investment environment.

He noted that Sharjah offers promising opportunities for companies and investors across the technology, innovation and new economy sectors, supporting the emirate’s efforts to attract high-value investments and expand its partnerships with global markets.

Al Awadi highlighted SCCI’s ongoing efforts to enhance the international outreach of Sharjah’s business community and strengthen communication channels with global investors and companies.

He added that the Portuguese Business Council, operating under the Chamber’s umbrella, plays an important role in strengthening connections between the two business communities, facilitating knowledge exchange and identifying opportunities for collaboration and trade and investment partnerships.