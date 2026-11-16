DCT Abu Dhabi, Zayed Authority for People of Determination strengthen partnership to advance accessible tourism

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and the Zayed Authority for People of Determination have announced an expanded phase of cooperation to advance accessible tourism across the emirate.

The partnership will expand accessibility assessments across cultural and tourism destinations and facilities, helping identify barriers and opportunities for improvement and supporting more accessible experiences for People of Determination and their families.

More than 250 tourism and cultural sites across Abu Dhabi City, Al Ain Region and Al Dhafra Region will be assessed.

These include hotels, cultural sites, tourist attractions, shopping malls, beaches and other destinations, with the aim of making visits more accessible and supporting greater independence for People of Determination.

The latest phase builds on joint efforts that began in 2022, through which more than 190 tourism and cultural sites have been assessed.

DCT Abu Dhabi brings expertise in destination development, visitor experience and tourism sector growth, while the Zayed Authority contributes specialist knowledge in accessibility and inclusion.

By combining these capabilities, the two organisations aim to help tourism providers better meet the needs of People of Determination and their families.

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director-General for Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said, “Accessibility is a fundamental element of our ambition to develop a tourism destination that welcomes everyone. Through our collaboration with the Zayed Authority for People of Determination, we are using specialist expertise and assessment findings to identify where improvements are needed and help tourism providers deliver more accessible experiences. This work supports a destination where People of Determination and their families can enjoy a wider range of cultural and tourism experiences with greater confidence and independence.”

Abdullah Al Humaidan, Acting Director-General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, said, “Effective accessibility begins with understanding the needs of People of Determination and translating technical standards into tangible practices. This collaboration enables us to standardise assessment methodologies, build the capacity of specialists and use field findings to identify opportunities for improvement. In doing so, it supports the development of a more accessible tourism environment that is responsive to the needs of People of Determination and their families.”

He added that cooperation between the Authority and DCT Abu Dhabi complements wider efforts to advance inclusion across sectors.

These include encouraging organisations and facilities to improve their services and environments, alongside initiatives that recognise excellence in this field, such as the “Damj” Award, which recognises outstanding practices in inclusive services, inclusive employment, and physical and digital accessibility.

DCT Abu Dhabi and Zayed Authority for People of Determination will continue working with relevant government entities, destinations and tourism facilities to expand assessments and develop practical improvements.

Through this continued cooperation, the partners aim to strengthen the accessibility of Abu Dhabi’s tourism offering and improve the experience for People of Determination and their families.