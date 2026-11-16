Al Dhaid City entrance bridge opens to boost Central Region mobility

SHARJAH, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Initiatives Implementation Authority (Mubadara) and the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, in collaboration with relevant entities in the emirate, inaugurated the Al Dhaid City entrance bridge on Monday morning.

Spanning 320 metres, this milestone marks the completion of the first phase of the Al Dhaid Lake and Bridge project.

Dr. Salah Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of Mubadara, emphasised that Al Dhaid bridge and lake project is a comprehensive development initiative.

It integrates the enhancement of the transport network, the expansion of water reserves, and the increase of green spaces—all of which serve to improve the quality of life and support sustainable development in the Central Region.

Dr. Al Muhairi added that this vital project focuses on two primary pillars. The first involves the development of the road network and traffic flow; the Al Dhaid Bridge has been expanded to four lanes in each direction, covering a total length of approximately one kilometre, with an underpass spanning 320 metres and a capacity of up to 6,000 vehicles per hour.

To ensure the highest standards of traffic safety and smooth movement, the design separates truck lanes from those for light vehicles.

The bridge serves as a crucial artery connecting several residential and key areas within the city—including Tal Al Zafaran, Taiba, Jebel Omar, and Al Sharia—thereby facilitating travel for residents and visitors alike and reducing transit times.

He explained that the second component of the project involves developing the water and environmental ecosystem beneath the bridge. This includes the creation of a 2.3-kilometre-long lake, designed to serve as a strategic water reserve as well as a recreational and sports destination.

It features family seating areas, parks, and dedicated paths for pedestrians and cyclists. The lake has been designed and prepared to accommodate water sports—most notably rowing—thereby providing a significant, high-quality addition to the city’s sports and tourism facilities.

The Chairman of Mubadara revealed that the project design incorporates a 2.3-kilometre-long, 24-metre-wide water channel intended to manage wadi (valley) runoff and protect both the bridge and the lake.

This channel is preceded by three collection lakes designed to reduce the intensity of flash floods and facilitate groundwater recharge. These measures ensure the sustainability of the facilities, protecting them from adverse weather conditions and the force of wadi flows by allowing water to percolate into the ground.

Al Muhairi highlighted the project’s environmental significance, noting that it adds a unique aesthetic and climatic dimension to the entrance of Al Dhaid city.

This is achieved through expansive green spaces surrounding the lake, as well as a forest project—commissioned by the Ruler of Sharjah—that extends from the end of the lake toward the Khorfakkan Road.

Together, these elements expand the city’s green cover, promote eco-friendly features, and solidify Al Dhaid’s status as a green oasis that harmoniously blends the authenticity of nature with modern infrastructure.