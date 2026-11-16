Dubai Future Week 2026 to begin on 18th November

DUBAI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), Dubai Future Week 2026 will begin on Wednesday, 18th November.

Organised by DFF under the theme ‘For the Human of the Future’, the four-day event will take place at Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future until 21st November, bringing together leading thinkers and experts from around the world to explore the transformations that will shape the future of humanity and key sectors over the coming decades.

The programme will feature around 70 panel discussions and talks, 30 workshops, five awards and four intensive learning programmes, alongside challenges and competitions, startup pitches, exhibitions, immersive future experiences, closed-door meetings, and offstage and offsite events open to the public.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Managing Director of Dubai Future Foundation, said that Dubai, guided by the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, continues to develop an integrated ecosystem for shaping the future.

This approach focuses on turning discussions and theories about the future into practical experiences, tangible outcomes, strategic partnerships, policies and opportunities, alongside pioneering initiatives that place people and their quality of life at the centre.

Al Gergawi said, “The world needs a new era of global partnerships and dialogue on the future of humanity. We want to share Dubai and the UAE's vision for the future with the world, a vision built on dialogue, experimentation, innovation, policymaking, investment, education and partnerships. Our goal is to create an integrated ecosystem that turns future foresight into action and advances solutions for a better future for humanity.”

He added, “Dubai Future Week is the culmination of Dubai's efforts to build a global ecosystem that shapes the future, supports innovation, nurtures talent, advances policymaking and strengthens future readiness. It also marks a new milestone in Dubai's journey to lead global efforts to design the future of key sectors that are central to the development and prosperity of societies.”

Dubai Future Week will host more than 70 talks and panel discussions at the Museum of the Future Auditorium, the Science, Technology, Arts and Research Summit (STARS), specialised forums and discussion platforms across Emirates Towers.

These sessions will bring together global leaders, decision-makers, scientists, innovators and thinkers from around the world.

The event will also feature around 30 workshops organised in collaboration with government and private sector entities, as well as five awards, including the Dubai Foresight Awards, Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity Awards and the AI Grandmaster Challenge.

Dubai Future Academy will organise four intensive learning courses covering a range of future-focused disciplines.

Held under the theme ‘For the Human of the Future’, Dubai Future Week will focus on five main tracks: How We'll Live, How We'll Think, How We'll Innovate, How We'll Feel and How We'll Do Business.

Activities will take place across eight main concepts: The Big Stage, The Prototype Floor, The Pitch, The Policy Room, The Challenge, Offstage, 500 Future Minds and The District.

The Big Stage will redefine the traditional conference experience by introducing new formats for dialogue and interaction that go beyond conventional panel discussions.

These will include live discussions, simulations, open debates and other interactive experiences designed to explore the transformations shaping the future of humanity and key sectors over the coming decades.

The approach aims to encourage greater audience participation, create more opportunities to exchange ideas and perspectives, and turn attendees from passive listeners into active contributors to anticipating and shaping the future.

Held over four days at the Museum of the Future Auditorium, The Big Stage will bring together leading international experts, influential figures, global leaders, decision-makers, scientists, innovators and thinkers to discuss the future of humanity and the most significant transformations shaping our world.

The opening day will feature five inspiring TED Talks exploring topics that will influence the future of individuals and societies.

Speakers include world-renowned Chinese architect Ma Yansong, founder of MAD Architects, presenting ‘Why We Need to Think Outside the Box’; Danny Hillis, American inventor and Co-Founder of Applied Invention, discussing ‘The Future of Humankind and Our Entanglement with Technology’; Tom Gruber, Founder of Humanistic.AI and Co-Founder of Siri, delivering ‘What If AI Worked Only for You?’; and Jessica Green, scientist, engineer and TED Fellow, presenting ‘How to Design an Immune System for Buildings’.

Abdulla Al Zarouni, Senior Projects Manager at Dubai Future Foundation, will also deliver a talk titled ‘Turning Inspiration into Innovation’.

Located within AREA 2071 at Emirates Towers, The Prototype Floor will host the Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity exhibition.

Held under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the supervision of H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the exhibition will showcase 100 outstanding student projects selected from thousands of entries worldwide.

The projects aim to address some of humanity's most pressing social and environmental challenges.

The initiative provides a global platform bringing together innovators, researchers and visionary thinkers to develop transformative solutions that benefit humanity. It also supports the development and testing of pioneering prototypes addressing major global challenges, reinforcing Dubai's position as a global innovation hub.

The Pitch will bring together innovators, entrepreneurs and founders to present promising ideas and future-focused ventures before panels of expert judges, with opportunities to secure investment and expand their businesses from Dubai.

Applications will be assessed against a set of criteria to select the most promising startups. Shortlisted participants will have the opportunity to showcase their ideas and prototypes over three days while connecting with investors, experts, partners, government entities and industry leaders during Dubai Future Week.

In collaboration with Shark Tank Dubai, the most promising participating startups will be selected to pitch their ventures before a judging panel featuring prominent figures from the entrepreneurial community on the final day of The Pitch.

The Policy Room will bring together government leaders, policymakers, experts, private sector executives, regulators and international organisations to collaborate on developing agile frameworks, policies and future-ready legislation covering artificial intelligence, data governance and emerging technologies.

The discussions will focus on ensuring that technological advances support human progress, with outcomes shared among relevant partners and stakeholders.

The Policy Room will also host closed-door policy sessions addressing the future of regulation, organisational learning, strategic foresight and security readiness in the use of AI applications.

The AI Retreat will take place on 18 November at The Policy Room, bringing together senior government leaders and experts to explore ways to accelerate AI adoption across government operations and move from pilot projects to practical implementation.

The programme will also include meetings focused on advancing Dubai's legislative framework and strengthening its readiness for emerging technologies and future economic opportunities.

The Challenge forms part of the How We'll Innovate track, one of Dubai Future Week's five main tracks, exploring how robotics, algorithms and machines are driving technological progress.

The AI Grandmaster Challenge returns for its third edition at The Challenge Dome, building on the global momentum of the 2025 competition. Finalists will compete in generative AI challenges, using carefully designed prompts to produce original, high-quality content within a specified timeframe. The overall winner will receive a prize of AED1 million.

Dubai Future Labs, part of Dubai Future Foundation, will also organise the finals of the fourth Emirates Robotics Competition in partnership with Rochester Institute of Technology, Khalifa University of Science and Technology, Mohammed bin Rashid Library and the American University of Sharjah.

This year's competition challenges university teams to design, develop and implement robotic solutions capable of performing logistical tasks in major libraries.

Participants will programme robots to return books to their designated shelves and storage areas at Mohammed bin Rashid Library, demonstrating how robotics can improve operational efficiency in real-world environments.

The competition will bring together student teams representing national and international universities across the UAE.

Offstage will feature a diverse programme of specialised, closed-door meetings and discussions held beyond the main stages. These sessions will provide interactive spaces for expert communities, content creators, innovators and decision-makers to exchange knowledge, share experiences and build strategic partnerships.

The four-day Science, Technology, Arts and Research Summit (STARS) will feature more than 20 panel discussions, 10 technology-driven art installations and 30 interactive research presentations.

The summit will give participants opportunities to explore emerging technologies and reflect on their implications for human life.

STARS will also host the annual open meeting of MIT's Senseable City Lab, bringing together researchers and experts to share insights into the future of cities and urban innovation.

Supporting the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to place people at the heart of Dubai's ambitions and development priorities, 500 Future Minds will bring together 500 professionals and leaders from five key sectors across the emirate.

Through closed-door discussions that simulate real working environments, they will draw on their practical experience and expertise to develop ideas, plans and future scenarios for the emirate.

Participants will represent five vital sectors, including 100 teachers, 100 frontline medical response professionals, 100 Homegrown entrepreneurs, 100 economic and finance professionals, and 100 urban planners and architects.

Throughout Dubai Future Week, The District will transform Dubai Future District into a vibrant destination celebrating innovation and creativity.

Open to the public, it will offer interactive experiences combining technology, art, sports, culture, food and community, allowing visitors to explore and experience ideas about the future in an engaging and accessible setting.

The District reflects Dubai Future Foundation's vision of turning future-focused ideas into tangible, everyday experiences that people can explore, test and engage with.

It will be one of the most vibrant and diverse destinations at Dubai Future Week 2026, offering visitors an opportunity to discover how technology, creativity, health and food can come together to serve the human of the future.

Among the major activities taking place during Dubai Future Week is the ‘Taste of Tomorrow’ challenge, organised in collaboration with Kerry Group, a global leader in taste and nutrition innovation.

Announced alongside the opening of Kerry's new regional innovation centre at Expo City Dubai, the challenge will bring together teams of leading chefs, content creators and Kerry experts.

Combining local culinary expertise with food science and innovation, participants will reimagine a selection of traditional Emirati dishes.

The Future Stories competition will also take place as part of the Book Corner activities, featuring creative works exploring future-focused themes across four main categories: the future of nature, empowering future generations, improving health and human transformations.