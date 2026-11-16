Al Ain Asset Management, Emaar Hospitality Group to develop AED8 billion residential projects in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Ain Asset Management and Emaar Hospitality Group have announced plans to develop five branded residential projects in Abu Dhabi, with a total investment value of AED8 billion and a combined area of approximately 4.7 million square feet, in a move aimed at supporting the growth of the real estate sector and expanding luxury residential developments in the capital.

The announcement was made during the signing of a strategic partnership agreement today, attended by Mohamed Alabbar, Founder and Managing Director of Emaar, and Sultan Khalfan Al Ketbi, Vice Chairman of Al Ain Asset Management.

The new developments will feature residential communities under Emaar Hospitality Group’s Address, Palace and Vida brands, across prime waterfront locations in Abu Dhabi, offering residences that combine contemporary design with premium hospitality services.

The initiative builds on a partnership between the two companies that began in 2016 and led to the development of Address Beach Resort in Dubai. The collaboration subsequently expanded with the launch of Vida Residences Saadiyat Island, marking the debut of the Vida brand in Abu Dhabi.

Mohamed Alabbar said Abu Dhabi offers promising opportunities to expand Emaar Hospitality Group’s portfolio of branded residences, noting that the partnership with Al Ain Asset Management aims to develop new residential communities that combine exceptional design, high-quality services and hospitality-inspired living experiences.

For his part, Sultan Khalfan Al Ketbi said the partnership with Emaar has evolved over the years into a long-term strategic collaboration, bringing together Al Ain Asset Management’s local market expertise and Emaar’s global experience in the hospitality sector.

He added that the five projects represent a new phase of cooperation between the two companies, reflecting their commitment to developing residential communities that deliver sustainable value to residents and investors while supporting real estate development in Abu Dhabi.

The developments come amid growing demand for branded residences, contributing to the diversification of real estate offerings and strengthening Abu Dhabi’s attractiveness as an investment destination for luxury property developments.