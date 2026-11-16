Dubai to host inaugural Fazza International Para Cycling Championships from 18-21 November

DUBAI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Organising Committee of the Fazza International Championships for People of Determination has announced the introduction of the Fazza International Para Cycling Championships, with the inaugural edition scheduled from 18th to 21st November at Meydan Cycling Track in Dubai.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, the championship aims to strengthen Dubai's position as a leading international sporting destination and a bicycle-friendly city.

The event will feature leading international Para cyclists, including Dutch Paralympic champion Daniel Abraham Gebru, an eight-time world champion who competed at the Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Details were announced during a press conference at the Dubai Club for People of Determination, attended by Thani Juma Berregad, Chairman of the Organising Committee; Majid Al Usaimi, Event Director; and UAE Para cyclists Abdullah Al Balooshi and Salama Al Khatri.

Berregad highlighted the development of the Fazza Championships since their launch in 2009 under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

He explained that the championships were established to promote the inclusion of People of Determination in society through sport and have since developed into a leading international platform attracting world-class athletes.

Berregad noted that the growing number of participants, diversity of competitions and rising competitive standards reflect the championships' remarkable progress, creating a responsibility to maintain their international standing and the confidence earned over the years.

Al Usaimi expressed appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his continued support and guidance in developing the Fazza Championships and introducing new sporting disciplines.

He also thanked the Dubai Sports Council, sponsors and partners for their contributions, highlighting Dubai's world-class infrastructure and extensive experience in hosting international Para sporting events.

Al Usaimi noted that the Dubai Club for People of Determination pioneered the introduction of Para cycling in 2020, contributing to the development of Emirati athletes competing at international level.

He highlighted the achievements of Salama Al Khatri, the first Emirati woman to compete in Para cycling and win a continental gold medal, alongside Ahmed Al Bedwawi and Abdullah Al Balooshi, who secured bronze medals at the recent Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games.

Ahmed Abdullah Ahli, Chief Executive Officer for Human Resources at Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat), reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to supporting initiatives for People of Determination.

He emphasised that such partnerships help foster an inclusive society that provides equal opportunities for participation and contribution to national development, reflecting the UAE's commitment to empowering People of Determination.

For their part, Al Balooshi and Al Khatri expressed their happiness at participating in the inaugural championship, praising the longstanding reputation of the Fazza Championships and the support provided by the UAE leadership.

They highlighted the importance of competing against international athletes on home soil, gaining valuable experience and continuing to develop their performance in preparation for future competitions.