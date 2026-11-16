SDD launches Sharjah Agentic AI Challenge

SHARJAH, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Digital Department (SDD) has announced a three-day challenge to get AI agents built for government work.

It follows directives from H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, to speed up the adoption of agentic AI across government.

The Sharjah Agentic AI Challenge will run from 8 to 10 December in collaboration with Inception42 and Microsoft.

It is meant to help national talent develop practical solutions that tackle government challenges and make services and processes run more efficiently.

Thirty participants will take part in the challenge, which is open to the public. They will work in teams that pair IT specialists with people who know how government operations actually run.

Each team will develop a prototype of an intelligent agent, a system able to automate repetitive procedures, cut the time it takes to complete transactions and improve the customer experience.

The programme opens with an introductory session and moves into three days of intensive hands-on work. Specialist coaches will supervise throughout, and teams will learn by doing and use design thinking to turn problems into working solutions.

At the end, each team will present its prototype to a specialist jury, which will choose the winners.

Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director-General of SDD, said the Crown Prince’s directives set a clear strategic goal: putting agentic AI to work in a practical, institutional way.

“The real value of these technologies lies in their ability to raise the efficiency of government work, simplify procedures, improve service quality and make a tangible difference to people’s lives,” he said.

He described the challenge as a practical step towards building lasting government capability in the field. Teams will develop solutions while combining government experience with specialist technical knowledge, which he said strengthens cooperation between institutions.

Sheikh Saud added that the challenge supports the aims of the Sharjah Digital Transformation Strategy 2026–2028: improving government services, raising institutional performance and making digital transformation sustainable.

It also fits the emirate’s people-centred approach to digital integration, he said, as well as the We the UAE 2031 vision and the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031.